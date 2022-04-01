The National Wales

  • What Makes South Wales a Region of Contrast and Character?

    South Wales is a region shaped by contrast and history,…

    The Pierhead Building and giant wheel at Cardiff Bay on a summer day in South Wales

Sponsored

Top Stories

Celebrity Stories

Wales Stories

  • Welsh flag with red dragon waving in front of rugged mountain landscape in Wales.

    How Is Wales Shaped by Its History, Geography, and Culture?

Visit Wales

  • The Pierhead Building and giant wheel at Cardiff Bay on a summer day in South Wales

    What Makes South Wales a Region of Contrast and Character?

  • Penarth Pier at sunrise with calm waters and the promenade in the Vale of Glamorgan.

    Why Is Penarth Beach One of South Wales’ Best Seaside Spots?

  • Aerial view of Trecco Bay beach and caravan park in Porthcawl, South Wales at sunset.

    Why Is Trecco Bay Beach One of Wales’ Best Family-Friendly Beaches?

  • Wide view of Sandy Bay (Coney Beach) in Porthcawl, South Wales, with golden sands, waves, and grassy dunes under a partly cloudy sky.

    Is Sandy Bay the Best All-Round Beach Destination in Bridgend?

  • Rest Bay Beach in Porthcawl with golden sand, surfers, and rocky shoreline under a blue sky in South Wales

    What Makes Rest Bay South Wales’ Premier Blue Flag Beach?

  • Aerial view of Whitmore Bay on Barry Island, with golden sand, Ferris wheel, and coastal townscape in South Wales

    How Has Whitmore Bay Beach Blended Natural Charm With Modern Fun?

  • Aerial view of rocky shoreline and wave-cut platforms at Llantwit Major Beach on the Glamorgan Heritage Coast

    Is Llantwit Major’s Cwm Colhuw the Most Fascinating Beach in South Wales?

  • Aerial view of Dunraven Bay, also known as Southerndown Beach, on the Glamorgan Heritage Coast

    How Does Dunraven Bay Blend Ancient History with Modern Beach Fun?

  • Families enjoying a sunny day on Saundersfoot Beach with beach tents and village buildings in the background

    What Unique Attractions and Community Events Define Saundersfoot Beach’s Charm?

  • Tenby South Beach in Pembrokeshire with golden sand, calm blue sea, and scenic views of nearby islands

    Where to Find Dog-Friendly Beaches and Vibrant Food Festivals in Pembrokeshire?

Geography