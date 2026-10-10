Dafydd Owain’s ‘Ymarfer Byw’ film charts emotional journey

New S4C documentary follows Dafydd Owain’s path from personal crisis to award‑winning album Ymarfer Byw, premiering 10 Oct.

Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 10, 2026 at 8:45 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A new S4C documentary charts the emotional and creative odyssey of Caernarfon‑born singer‑songwriter Dafydd Owain as he reflects on his breakthrough album Ymarfer Byw.

The film, titled Dafydd Owain: Ymarfer Byw (I’r Byw), will premiere on Saturday 10 October at 21.00 on S4C and will be available subsequently on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

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Ymarfer Byw, released on the I KA Ching label in October 2025, emerged from a period Owain describes as “an extremely difficult emotional wound” and “a very unclear emotional place”.

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“Roedd yna ambell beth wedi digwydd yn fy mywyd i oedd wedi peri gofid emosiynol eithaf anodd ac oni wedi ffeindio fy hun mewn lle emosiynol aneglur iawn,” he explains.

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He adds that there was “no intention of writing an album” at the time, adding that he “found himself on a journey of working out this emotional uncertainty while also finding songs along the way”.

The documentary intertwines a live performance of the album, recorded at the Caernarfon Gallery in October 2025, with Owain’s personal reflections.

Divided into three parts – Haunted, Cwmpawds and Cheshire Oaks – the film tackles themes of illness and mental health, mirroring the album’s stark black‑and‑white aesthetic.

“Nes i weld cyfle efo’r ffilm i brosesu’r syniadau tu ôl i’r albwm fy hun achos o’dd o jyst wedi digwydd mewn gymaint o blur,” Owain says, noting how the film offered a chance to process the ideas behind the record.

He continues, “Oni’n gweld cyfle i fi fy hun brosesu’r syniad o sgwennu’r albwm – be dwi wedi’i gyfaddef, be dwi wedi’i ddweud, pam nes i neud hynny – dyna oedd cnewyllyn y syniad.”

Critics have hailed Ymarfer Byw as one of the most significant Welsh releases of the last decade, and the album has already secured several top honours.

It won the Welsh Music Award at the Fercher night, was named Album of the Year at the National Eisteddfod of the Stone, and claimed the Record of the Year at the Star Awards.

Owain’s own words capture the stark mindset that shaped the work: “Pan ti yn y storm yna, mae dy feddwl di’n eithaf du a gwyn beth bynnag a does yna ddim lot o grey area.” Ac yn y grey area yna weithiau mae gwella.

Pan ti mor benderfynol o ffeindio ryw ateb neu ffeindio ryw gyfiawnder, rhywbeth i afael ynddo fo, mae dy feddwl di’n mynd yn ddu a gwyn iawn.”

He further reflects on his artistic purpose, stating, “Y rheswm dwi’n neud o ydi achos na celf ydi o,” and, “y rheswm dwi’n galw fo’n gelf ydi achos mae o’n gelf i fi fy hun yn hytrach nag i unrhyw un arall.” Dwi’n cael budd allan o eistedd i lawr a chreu darn o gelf dwi’n licio allan o deimladau fy hun.”

The film’s monochrome visual language is designed to echo the album’s exploration of black and white thinking, with Owain describing the approach as “a storm where your mind is starkly black and white, with no grey area”.

By combining performance, interview and visual metaphor, the documentary offers a rare glimpse into the process that turned personal turmoil into a celebrated body of work.

Viewers will be able to watch the full programme on S4C at 21.00 on 10 October, with on‑demand access via the broadcaster’s digital platforms thereafter.