Anglesey dad’s son charged with murder

Family of Michael Anthony Ward, 53, found dead in Holyhead, pay tribute as his son faces court over the tragic incident.

📷 Photo credit: North Wales Live (Daily Post)

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 10:30 am 📖 9 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

The family of a 53-year-old Anglesey man found dead in Holyhead have released a tribute to their late father, describing him as a “loving family man with a big heart.” Michael Anthony Ward died after being discovered in a flat at Llys Watling on London Road, Holyhead, in the early hours of Saturday, 17 October. The incident has triggered a major criminal investigation by North Wales Police, leading to the arrest and charging of his son.

Emergency services attended the property at approximately 2.40am on Saturday morning, where officers discovered Mr Ward deceased. The location, situated on London Road, is a residential area within the town of Holyhead on the island of Anglesey. North Wales Police confirmed that a murder investigation was launched immediately following the discovery of the body.

The force stated that enquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death are ongoing as detectives work to establish the full sequence of events. Officers have been conducting extensive inquiries at the scene and in the surrounding area to gather evidence. The community in Holyhead has been left in shock by the sudden and tragic loss of a local resident.

In a statement released to the press, the family paid heartfelt respects to their father, emphasising his character and the void his passing has created. They described Michael Anthony Ward as a “loving family man with a big heart” who will be “greatly missed” by all who knew him. The family has specifically requested that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time.

They noted that they are currently processing their loss and require space to grieve without intrusion. The statement highlighted the profound impact of the death on the immediate family and wider circle of friends. Respecting the wishes of the bereaved is a standard protocol for media outlets covering such sensitive cases.

North Wales Police have confirmed that Martin Ward, the son of the deceased, has been charged with the murder of his father. The suspect is scheduled to appear before Caernarfon Crown Court on Wednesday to face the serious allegation. This marks a significant development in the investigation, moving from initial enquiries to formal legal proceedings.

The court appearance will determine the next steps in the judicial process, including bail conditions and future hearing dates. Legal representatives for the accused are expected to be present at the Crown Court session. The public is reminded that the presumption of innocence applies until a verdict is reached by a jury.

Detectives are continuing to appeal to the public for any information that could assist their ongoing enquiries. North Wales Police have urged anyone with relevant details to come forward to help establish the circumstances of the death.

Anonymous tips can also be made through Crimestoppers if preferred. The investigation team is reviewing all available evidence, including forensic analysis and digital data, to build a comprehensive case.

The death of Michael Anthony Ward has cast a shadow over the local community in Anglesey. Neighbours and local residents have expressed their condolences to the family, highlighting the shock of the incident. Support services are available for those affected by the news or those who may be struggling with the emotional impact.

Local charities and support groups in the Holyhead area are offering resources for those in need of counselling or assistance. The community is coming together to support the bereaved family during this period of profound grief. Authorities are monitoring the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of those involved.

The investigation remains active, with detectives working around the clock to ensure justice is served. The case underscores the importance of community cooperation in solving serious crimes. As the legal process unfolds, the focus remains on supporting the family and upholding the rule of law.

North Wales Police continue to manage the investigation with professionalism and sensitivity. The next court date will provide further clarity on the timeline of the proceedings. The family’s request for privacy remains a priority for all parties involved in the case.

The tragic loss of a father and son’s alleged involvement in his death is a devastating event for the local area. The community awaits the outcome of the court proceedings with a mixture of sorrow and anticipation. Support for the family is expected to continue as they navigate this challenging period.

The charge of murder carries the most serious penalties under UK law, reflecting the gravity of the allegation. Caernarfon Crown Court is the designated venue for this case, serving the Anglesey and surrounding regions. Legal experts note that such cases require thorough preparation and evidence presentation.

The defendant’s legal team will prepare their defence strategy following the initial appearance. The prosecution will present its case based on the evidence gathered by North Wales Police. The judicial process ensures that all facts are scrutinised in a fair and impartial manner.

The outcome of the trial will have significant implications for the family and the community. Until then, the presumption of innocence remains a fundamental principle of the justice system. The public is advised to rely on official police statements for accurate information.

The investigation highlights the complex nature of domestic and familial tragedies. Detective work in such cases requires meticulous attention to detail and sensitivity. The police force remains committed to resolving the case and providing answers to the family.

As the court date approaches, media attention is likely to remain focused on the proceedings. The family has reiterated their desire for privacy, a request that is widely respected by the press. The community continues to offer support and solidarity to those affected by this tragic event.

The case serves as a reminder of the importance of reporting concerns and cooperating with law enforcement. North Wales Police’s appeal for information remains open to anyone with relevant knowledge. The reference number 26000852942 should be quoted when contacting the force.

The legal system will now determine the fate of the accused in the coming months. The family’s grief is compounded by the public nature of the investigation and court proceedings. Support networks are crucial in helping the bereaved cope with the aftermath of such a loss.

The community of Holyhead and Anglesey stands with the Ward family during this difficult time. The tragedy has brought the local community closer together in shared sorrow. The focus now shifts to the judicial process and the pursuit of justice.

North Wales Police will continue to update the public as the investigation progresses. The case remains a priority for the force, with dedicated resources allocated to the enquiry. The goal is to ensure that the truth is established and that justice is served.

The family’s tribute to Michael Anthony Ward highlights his positive qualities and the love he shared with those around him. His memory will be honoured by the community as the legal process unfolds. The request for privacy is a testament to the family’s desire to grieve in peace.

The investigation into the death of Michael Anthony Ward is ongoing, with the next major step being the court appearance. The community awaits the outcome with a heavy heart, hoping for resolution and closure. The support for the family remains unwavering as they face this unprecedented challenge.

The case will be closely watched by legal professionals and the public alike. The integrity of the judicial process is paramount in such high-profile cases. North Wales Police are committed to maintaining transparency while respecting the rights of all parties involved.

The tragedy in Holyhead has left a lasting impact on the local community. The memory of Michael Anthony Ward will be kept alive through the tributes of those who knew him. The legal proceedings will provide the final chapter in this deeply disturbing story.

The police appeal for information remains active, encouraging anyone with details to come forward. The reference number 26000852942 is essential for tracking the enquiry. The community’s cooperation is vital in supporting the investigation and the family.

As the court date approaches, the focus remains on the legal process and the support for the bereaved. The community stands united in its response to this tragic event. The pursuit of justice continues as the case moves forward in Caernarfon Crown Court.

The family’s request for privacy is respected by all media outlets and the public. The tragedy has highlighted the need for compassion and support in times of crisis. The community of Anglesey continues to offer its condolences and solidarity to the Ward family.

The investigation remains a priority for North Wales Police, with all avenues being explored. The next steps in the legal process will be determined by the court.

The case of Michael Anthony Ward serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of community support. The family’s loss is profound, and the community stands with them. The pursuit of justice is ongoing, with the court proceedings to follow.

The police have thanked the public for their cooperation and support. The investigation continues, with the aim of providing answers to the family. The community remains united in its response to this tragic event.

The next court hearing will be a significant moment in the case. The legal process will determine the next steps for the accused. The family’s privacy remains a priority for all involved.

The public is encouraged to provide any information that may assist the enquiry.

The case will be closely monitored by the legal community and the public. North Wales Police are committed to ensuring a fair and thorough investigation.

The family’s tribute highlights the love and respect they had for their father.