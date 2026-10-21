Burnham’s budget and Wales: fairness in doubt

Critics warn Andy Burnham’s first budget may sideline Wales, highlighting rail, NHS and wealth gaps that could leave Welsh postcodes excluded from redistribution.

📷 Photo credit: Nation.Cymru

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 12:15 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Andy Burnham’s first UK budget raises questions in Wales over whether the promised “growth in every postcode” will extend beyond England’s borders. Critics argue the plan focuses on redistributing wealth from London and the South East to the North, while leaving Welsh postcodes untouched.

The budget is framed by rising borrowing costs linked to President Trump’s war in Iran and pressure to increase defence spending. It also carries a pledge to cut welfare costs and stimulate growth for all postcodes, yet the narrative centres on narrowing the North‑South divide within England.

Welsh commentators note that the promise of fairness is presented as a No 10‑led growth engine for England, ignoring Wales’s longstanding funding shortfalls in rail, health and national wealth.

Wales receives just 1.5 % of UK rail investment despite accounting for 5 % of the population, while Scotland enjoys the full 8 % share matching its population share. This disparity highlights the under‑investment that has persisted for decades.

If Wales were treated as an English region, it would obtain an additional £180 per person in NHS funding, underscoring the current shortfall in health resources.

The Barnett funding formula, which allocates public spending to devolved administrations, dramatically short‑changes Wales compared with Scotland, even though average wages are higher in the latter. This formulaic bias compounds the funding gap.

Proceeds from the Crown Estate amount to £210 million for Wales, yet these funds are captured by the UK Treasury and spent elsewhere, unlike the Scottish share which remains available for local investment.

Burnham’s strategy to shift wealth from affluent English regions to the North is described as “the Trojan horse is Angela Rayner’s local government funding and property tax reforms.” The plan proposes revising England’s funding formula and imposing targeted property surcharges.

Critics warn that the “wealth tax by the back door” will raise council taxes in wealthy London boroughs such as Westminster and Wandsworth, while the benefits stay confined within England, excluding Wales from any redistribution.

Median household wealth in Wales stands at £119,800, roughly half the £235,900 figure for the South East and well below affluent London areas. Consequently, a council tax bill for a Swansea property can be two to three times that of a similarly priced home in Westminster.

This stark contrast fuels calls for a progressive UK‑wide tax system that addresses both income and wealth, noting that the top 1 % hold 20 % of wealth while the bottom half own just 9 %.

Budget discussions will also focus on the pace of defence spending increases and the scale of welfare cuts. Observers question whether Burnham’s approach offers a fairer route to welfare reform and economic growth than alternative proposals.

The central issue for Welsh voters is whether their Labour MPs, many parachuted in from London, will champion a fairer deal for Wales or simply endorse the new leader’s agenda.

Winston Churchill famously said an MP’s duties are first to the country, second to their constituents and third to their party. The expectation now is that Welsh Labour representatives will ensure “growth in every postcode” truly reaches across the border.

With no chorus of Welsh Labour MPs urging Burnham to address the funding imbalances, the onus falls on individual members to speak up for a fairer share of rail investment, NHS funding and national wealth.

The coming weeks will reveal whether the budget’s redistribution mechanisms will be expanded to include Wales or remain an England‑only initiative. Stakeholders argue that a truly equitable UK fiscal framework must recognise Wales’s lower median wealth and higher council tax burdens.

As the budget settles, the pressure on Welsh representatives to demand parity in funding and tax reforms is likely to intensify, shaping the political narrative ahead of the next election cycle.