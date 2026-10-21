Better Start Tuition uses Minecraft and Roblox to teach digital skills to children aged six to 16 in Caerphilly.

📷 Editorial coverage: Caerphilly tuition centre launches coding club for young gamers. Published by The National Wales.

✍️ By Catrin Hughes (Senior Education & Family Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 4:46 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Young gamers in the Caerphilly area are being invited to transform their screen time into a valuable digital skill through a new coding initiative. Better Start Tuition has launched a specialised club designed for children and teenagers aged six to 16, utilising popular platforms such as Minecraft and Roblox as primary teaching tools. The programme aims to bridge the gap between recreational gaming and technical proficiency, offering a supportive environment for young people to explore the mechanics behind their favourite virtual worlds.

The initiative targets both complete beginners and those with existing interests in technology, focusing on the development of problem-solving, logical thinking, and creative abilities. By leveraging games that children already enjoy, the club seeks to demystify the complex code that powers these digital experiences. This approach allows young learners to understand how technology works while simultaneously building confidence in their own innovative ideas.

The curriculum is structured to help participants move beyond passive consumption of digital content towards active creation. Sessions are designed to encourage experimentation, allowing children to modify game environments and construct their own unique projects. This hands-on method fosters a deeper understanding of digital architecture, turning playtime into a practical educational opportunity.

Simon, an 11-year-old who attended a trial session, expressed enthusiasm for the creative freedom the club provides. He highlighted the appeal of interacting with the virtual landscape, stating, “My favourite part was exploring the worlds and then being able to change things in it and make my own blocks.” His experience reflects the broader goal of the programme, which is to empower young people to take control of their digital interactions.

Academic director Anne emphasised the strategic importance of this transition for young learners in the modern era. She noted that the shift from playing games to coding them is essential for future career readiness. “Making the leap from playing to coding is critical for kids to be ready for the jobs of the 21st century,” she said, underscoring the long-term benefits of early digital literacy.

As digital competencies become increasingly central to both education and the workplace, the coding club offers a timely resource for families in the region. The programme is designed to cultivate a love for coding by building upon the existing passion many children have for gaming. This methodological approach ensures that learning remains engaging and accessible, reducing the intimidation often associated with technical subjects.

“We can take their love of gaming and make it into a love of coding,” Anne added, describing the pedagogical strategy behind the club. By aligning educational objectives with popular entertainment, the initiative aims to sustain interest and motivation among young participants. This alignment helps ensure that the skills acquired are not only understood but also retained and applied in future contexts.

The club provides a structured setting where children can explore the creation processes behind the games they play. This exposure helps demystify technology, making it appear less abstract and more tangible for young minds. Participants are encouraged to test their ideas and see the immediate results of their coding efforts, reinforcing the connection between logical thought and digital output.

Better Start Tuition is offering both weekday and weekend sessions at the Caerphilly Garden Centre, located on Old Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly, CF15 7UN. The schedule is designed to accommodate various family routines, with specific time slots allocated for different age groups and availability. This flexible arrangement ensures that the programme is accessible to a wide range of local families.

Wednesday sessions are scheduled from 3.30pm to 4.30pm and again from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, providing two distinct one-hour slots during the school week. For families preferring weekend activities, Saturday sessions take place between 11am and 1pm, offering a longer, two-hour immersive experience. These timings allow children to engage with coding outside of standard school hours without conflicting with typical weekend commitments.

Weekday one-hour sessions are priced at £25, while the extended two-hour weekend sessions cost £40. To lower the barrier to entry, free trial sessions are available for families who wish to experience the club before committing to a full programme. This trial option allows parents and children to assess the suitability of the course and the learning environment firsthand.

Interested families can find further information and book a trial session by visiting the Better Start Tuition website. The club represents a significant step towards integrating digital skills into the local community’s educational landscape. By combining fun with fundamental technical training, the initiative aims to prepare the next generation for a digitally driven future.