A collision near the Royal Welsh Showground has shut the A470 up to the Burger King roundabout, prompting police to urge motorists to find alternative routes.

📷 Collision near Royal Welsh Showground closes A470 | Photo credit: Online Resources

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 4:00 am 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Emergency services responded to a collision near the Royal Welsh Showground that has forced the A470 to be shut for traffic.

The blockage stretches from the site of the incident to the roundabout marked by a Burger King outlet, halting movement along the main trunk road.

The accident occurred just outside the town of Builth Wells, a short distance from the showground complex.

Drivers approaching the area from either direction encounter a full closure that extends up to the Burger King roundabout, preventing any through‑traffic.

Dyfed‑Powys Police have issued an urgent appeal for motorists to avoid the affected stretch.

Authorities advise motorists to seek alternative routes while the incident is dealt with, stressing the importance of staying clear of the scene.

With the A470 temporarily inaccessible, local and through traffic are forced onto secondary roads, potentially increasing journey times.

Police spokespersons reiterated that the safety of road users and emergency crews remains the priority while the site is secured.

At the time of reporting, the road remains closed, and no further updates have been released regarding the duration of the shutdown.

Dyfed‑Powys Police continue to monitor the situation and will lift the closure when it is deemed safe.

Motorists are urged to check live traffic feeds and follow any signage directing them away from the incident zone.

Alternative routes suggested include local lanes that bypass the blocked section, though drivers should remain vigilant for additional congestion.

Emergency crews are on site, working to clear the collision and restore normal traffic flow as swiftly as possible.

Police have asked the public to cooperate fully with any instructions given by officers on the ground.

Updates will be provided as the situation develops, with Dyfed‑Powys Police remaining the primary source of information for road users.

Travellers are encouraged to remain patient and allow extra time for journeys that would normally use the A470 through Builth Wells.