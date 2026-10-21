Gwynedd's Black Rock Sands site gets life-saving defibrillator

The presentation ceremony saw Mark Hewitt, alongside Jaime and Ian Wainwright-Jones, formally hand over the device to Emma Walters, who represents the Black Rock Sands Touring and Camping…

📷 Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Dylan Powell (Arts, Music & Culture Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 1:00 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A life-saving defibrillator has been officially installed at Black Rock Sands Touring and Camping in Gwynedd, marking a significant enhancement to public safety infrastructure in the coastal community. The vital medical equipment was procured entirely through the financial proceeds generated by this year’s Rideout 26 Charity Jetski weekend. This initiative ensures that potentially life-saving technology is available to residents and visitors alike within the immediate vicinity of the popular holiday destination.

The presentation ceremony saw Mark Hewitt, alongside Jaime and Ian Wainwright-Jones, formally hand over the device to Emma Walters, who represents the Black Rock Sands Touring and Camping Park management. The donation includes not only the defibrillator unit itself but also a specialised heated, lockable outdoor cabinet designed to protect the equipment from the elements. This robust housing ensures the device remains operational and accessible regardless of weather conditions, a critical factor for outdoor coastal environments.

The new installation is designed to serve the broader Black Rock Sands area, rather than being restricted solely to the campsite grounds. Consequently, the defibrillator will be accessible to the public 365 days a year, providing round-the-clock availability for emergency medical response. This continuous access addresses a critical gap in emergency preparedness for a location that attracts significant seasonal tourism and year-round residential activity.

By placing the equipment in a shared, accessible location, the initiative aims to reduce response times in the event of a cardiac emergency. Immediate access to automated external defibrillators is widely recognised as a crucial factor in improving survival rates for sudden cardiac arrest. The decision to make the device available to the whole community underscores a commitment to collective safety and mutual support among local stakeholders.

The funding for this vital equipment stems directly from the Rideout 26 Charity Jetski weekend, an event that has become a notable fixture in the local motorsport and community calendar. The event brings together a large number of jet ski enthusiasts, with the specific aim of raising funds for worthwhile local causes. The success of this year’s edition demonstrates the substantial financial potential of such community-driven sporting gatherings when directed towards tangible public benefit.

The organisers emphasised that the event serves a dual purpose, combining high-energy recreational activity with meaningful charitable outcomes. The proceeds from this specific weekend were earmarked for the purchase of the defibrillator, ensuring that the funds raised translated directly into a permanent safety asset for the area. This direct link between sporting participation and community infrastructure development highlights the practical impact of local charitable initiatives.

Representatives from Colwyn PWC Riders, identified as the home of the Rideout Safe on the water, expressed deep satisfaction with the outcome of their efforts. A spokesperson for the group stated, “It’s moments like these that remind us why we put so much time and effort into organising our Rideout events.” This sentiment reflects the core motivation behind the organisation’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and support.

The spokesperson further elaborated on the broader mission of the group, noting that “Rideout isn’t just about getting 100 jet skis together for a fantastic weekend.” Instead, the focus is on “bringing people together, supporting local communities, raising money for worthwhile causes and showing our sport in the positive light it deserves.” This perspective positions the event as a platform for social cohesion and positive representation of the water sports community.

Gratitude was extended to all individuals and entities that contributed to the success of the event. The organisers acknowledged the vital role of “every rider, sponsor, business, volunteer and supporter who has been part of our Rideout journey,” stating, “Without you, none of this would be possible.” This collective effort underscores the collaborative nature of the project, involving a wide network of local participants and partners.

The initiative serves as a testament to the capacity of niche sporting communities to effect real change in their local environments. As the spokesperson concluded, “Together, we’re proving that the jetski community can make a real difference, both on and off the water.” The installation of the defibrillator stands as a tangible legacy of this year’s charity weekend, providing a lasting benefit to the safety and well-being of the Black Rock Sands community.