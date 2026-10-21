Haberdashers’ Monmouth hosts ‘Championing Monmouth Together’ business event

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✍️ By Cerys Jenkins (Business & Economy Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 6:45 am 📖 5 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Haberdashers’ Monmouth School has launched a new initiative to bolster the local economy by uniting independent businesses, community organisations, and educational partners in Monmouthshire. The institution hosted its inaugural “Championing Monmouth Together” event at the Senior School, creating a dedicated platform for networking and strategic collaboration. This gathering marked a significant step in formalising the relationship between the school and the wider commercial landscape of the town.

The concept for the evening emerged from a feature in the Autumn/Winter edition of School House magazine, a sister publication to Country and Town House. The article highlighted the diverse array of independent businesses, producers, cafés, restaurants, shops, and attractions that define Monmouth’s unique character. Recognising the vital role these entities play in the thriving local economy, the school decided to move beyond print and facilitate direct engagement.

The primary objective was to bring representatives from various sectors together to celebrate local success stories. Attendees were invited to explore tangible opportunities for future collaboration, strengthening the economic fabric of the area. This approach underscores a growing trend where educational institutions actively seek to integrate with and support their surrounding communities.

Guests were welcomed with refreshments before hearing from Melvyn Roffe, the Head of Haberdashers’ Monmouth. In his address, Roffe outlined the school’s substantial contribution to the local community, moving beyond traditional educational metrics. He presented specific statistics detailing the institution’s employment figures and broader economic impact on the region.

Roffe emphasised the many ways in which the school supports and engages with the wider Monmouthshire community. By quantifying this engagement, the school demonstrated its status as a major local employer and economic driver. This data-driven approach provided attendees with a clear understanding of the mutual benefits inherent in such partnerships.

Becky Wilkins, Director of Marketing and Admissions at the School, also took to the stage to provide further context. She offered insight into the international market, explaining how Monmouth’s unique blend of heritage, community, and natural surroundings serves as a key factor in the school’s global appeal. Wilkins demonstrated that the town’s character is not just a local asset but a significant draw for prospective families from across the globe.

The evening featured a guest speaker in Rowan Moulton, Food and Beverage Manager at The Royal George in Tintern. Moulton provided an engaging insight into the hotel’s growing reputation as a premier hospitality destination in the region. He discussed the critical role that local businesses play in supporting one another to attract visitors to the area.

Moulton’s presentation highlighted the symbiotic relationship between high-end hospitality and local suppliers and services. By showcasing the hotel’s success, he illustrated how individual businesses can leverage collective strength to enhance the regional profile. This perspective reinforced the event’s core message of mutual support and shared economic growth.

The session encouraged attendees to view their own businesses through a similar lens of collaboration. It underscored the importance of a unified front in marketing and service delivery to the wider region. Such insights are crucial for small and medium enterprises looking to expand their reach and influence.

The event generated lively discussion among attendees, who exchanged ideas and shared personal experiences throughout the evening. Participants identified new opportunities to strengthen connections across the town and the surrounding region. The atmosphere was one of genuine engagement, with many expressing interest in forming new professional links.

Commenting on the success of the evening, Becky Wilkins stated: “Monmouth has an extraordinary wealth of independent businesses, organisations and community groups, all of which contribute to making the area such a vibrant place to live, work and visit.” Her remarks captured the essence of the gathering, celebrating the diversity and vitality of the local commercial ecosystem.

This inaugural event sets a precedent for future interactions between the school and the local business community. It signals a commitment to ongoing dialogue and partnership, ensuring that the benefits of such collaboration are sustained over time. The school’s proactive approach positions it as a key stakeholder in Monmouth’s continued economic development.

The success of “Championing Monmouth Together” highlights the potential for cross-sectoral cooperation in smaller towns. By leveraging the school’s resources and international connections, local businesses gain access to new networks and audiences. This strategic alignment can help drive tourism, investment, and community engagement in the years ahead.

The event also serves as a model for other institutions in the region seeking to enhance their community impact. It demonstrates that educational bodies can play a pivotal role in economic regeneration and social cohesion. As Monmouth continues to grow, such initiatives will be essential in maintaining its unique character and prosperity.

The National Wales will continue to monitor the developments arising from this partnership, looking for further evidence of its impact on the local economy. The initiative represents a positive step towards a more interconnected and resilient community in Monmouthshire.