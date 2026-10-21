Judge gives 14‑year‑old final lifeline after thefts and police assaults

📷 Photo credit: Pembrokeshire Herald

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 6:45 am 📖 3 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A district judge in Haverfordwest has handed a 14‑year‑old girl from the Milford Haven area a final “lifeline” after she admitted a series of shoplifting, criminal damage and assaults on police officers. The teenager faced the prospect of being placed in a secure residential unit, but the court opted for a conditional bail package that keeps her at home while demanding strict compliance.

The offences span several towns across Pembrokeshire. She stole hair bleach and dye worth £8.78 from Home Bargains in Pembroke Dock, a BuzzBall drink valued at £18 from a One Stop shop in Milford Haven, and food worth £18.83 from Asda in Pembroke Dock. At TK Maxx in Haverfordwest she took goods totalling £180.88, including baskets, towels, beauty products, thermal printers and Polaroid cameras.

In addition to the thefts, the girl admitted causing criminal damage to the floor at Crossways Service Station in Neyland and using threatening, abusive or insulting language intended to cause harassment, alarm or distress. The court also heard she assaulted two police officers during separate incidents, prompting heightened concern from law‑enforcement officials.

Representing the teenager, solicitor Tom Lloyd warned that a youth placement would sever family contact. “Youth placement would place her in an extremely difficult position without any contact with her family,” he said. “And if she’s placed a significant distance away, her mother, who’s poor, won’t be able to visit her.”

Lloyd acknowledged the seriousness of the conduct but highlighted recent improvements in the girl’s home circumstances. “I realise the seriousness of the situation, but the Youth Offending Team speak positively about her goals and what she wants to achieve in the future,” he said, adding that family support had increased.

District Judge Mark Layton expressed deep scepticism about the teenager’s willingness to change. “Every type of order that’s placed on her, she disregards,” he said. “She just does as she wishes.”

He questioned whether she could be trusted to stop offending, asking, “Is she going to stop assaulting police officers and is she going to stop going out and steal?”

The judge issued a stark warning, stating, “I now expect something in return,” he told her. “And that’s to behave.” But if things break down, then I’ll have no choice but to make the youth placement order.

I can’t be fairer than that. Stop doing things that you shouldn’t do. The teenager was released on conditional bail with a curfew from 7 pm to 7 am and a requirement to remain at her home address.

Under the bail terms she is prohibited from entering any shop in Pembrokeshire unless accompanied by her mother or another responsible adult appointed by her mother. Police may attend her home at any time during the curfew to verify compliance, and any breach could trigger the secure residential placement previously threatened.

Sentencing has been deferred until a youth court hearing on Thursday 29 October, giving the girl a final opportunity to demonstrate compliance. The court’s approach underscores a balance between protecting public safety and preserving family ties, while signalling that further breaches will result in removal to a secure setting.