Man admits keeping Samurai sword at Mochdre home

📷 Photo credit: North Wales Live (Daily Post)

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 12:15 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Kane Lee Williams has admitted to possessing a Samurai sword and a curved sword at his residence in Mochdre, Conwy. The defendant, who resides on Conwy Road, appeared before Llandudno Magistrates Court to face charges related to the unlawful possession of offensive weapons in a private place. Initially scheduled to stand trial, Williams changed his pleas to guilty just before the hearing was due to commence, bringing the legal proceedings to a premature conclusion.

The admission covers two separate incidents involving the storage of the blades at the same address. Prosecutors outlined that the Samurai sword was in his possession on 18 June of last year, while the curved sword was held on or around 24 April of this year. Both items were located within the confines of his home, triggering the specific legal charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.

Williams insisted to the magistrates that the weapons were kept strictly for “ceremonial purposes” and posed no threat to public safety. He clarified the manner in which the items were stored, stating that they were “bracketed on a wall” within his property. This assertion was central to his defence, suggesting that the swords were decorative objects rather than functional instruments of violence.

Huw Evans, representing the prosecution, acknowledged the defendant’s explanation but maintained that the items constituted “dangerous weapons” under the law. He stressed to the court that, despite their classification, the swords had not been used against anyone. The prosecution’s case focused on the inherent nature of the blades rather than any specific act of aggression or threat made by Williams.

Harriet Gorst, acting as defence counsel, requested that a pre-sentence report be prepared by the probation service to assist the court in determining an appropriate penalty. Bench chairman Ann Dickinson agreed to this request, recognising the need for a comprehensive assessment of the defendant’s background and circumstances. The case was subsequently adjourned until a sentencing hearing later this month to allow time for the report to be compiled.

In the interim, the magistrates granted Williams unconditional bail until the next scheduled hearing. This decision allows the defendant to remain in the community while awaiting the final determination of his sentence. The court’s order ensures that the legal process continues without immediate custodial detention, pending the outcome of the probation service’s investigation.

The case highlights the strict enforcement of UK legislation regarding the possession of bladed articles in private residences. While many individuals collect historical or cultural weapons, the law distinguishes between items kept for display and those that may be deemed offensive. The specific charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place is designed to prevent the accumulation of dangerous items that could be readily deployed in a domestic setting.

Magistrates in North Wales regularly handle cases involving the unlawful possession of knives and swords, reflecting a broader national effort to reduce the availability of such weapons. The outcome of Williams’ sentencing will depend heavily on the findings of the pre-sentence report, which will detail his personal history and any mitigating factors. The court’s focus remains on ensuring public safety while considering the specific context provided by the defendant.

Residents of Mochdre and the wider Conwy area have been informed of the legal proceedings through local reporting, though no specific community concerns were raised during the hearing. The case serves as a reminder to collectors and enthusiasts that the storage and possession of bladed items are subject to strict legal scrutiny. Failure to comply with these regulations can result in criminal charges, even if the items are never intended for use.

As the sentencing hearing approaches, attention will turn to the probation service’s assessment of Williams’ character and the likelihood of reoffending. The court will weigh the defendant’s admission of guilt and his claims of ceremonial intent against the statutory definition of offensive weapons. The final sentence will reflect the balance between punishment, deterrence, and rehabilitation in accordance with current sentencing guidelines.