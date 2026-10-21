Nefyn charity completes 1,000 journeys for Pen Llŷn residents

📷 Photo credit: Cambrian News

✍️ By Bethan Lewis (Community Affairs & Local Life Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 5:30 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A community transport charity in Nefyn has marked a significant milestone by completing over 1,000 journeys in the first half of the year. O Ddrws i Ddrws, which provides subsidised door-to-door services across the rural areas of Pen Llŷn, is celebrating the vital role played by its drivers and volunteers. The organisation is dedicated to helping older people, disabled individuals of all ages, and those facing disadvantage remain connected and independent.

The recognition comes during Community Transport Week, which took place from 12 to 16 October. The annual event, led by the Community Transport Association, focused on the theme “Driving Communities Forward.” This initiative shone a spotlight on the drivers, volunteers, and staff who support communities across the UK.

Michelle Clarke, Deputy Director of Wales for the Community Transport Association, visited the charity to discuss its recent developments and future opportunities.

Clarke praised the dedication of the team during her visit to the charity’s offices in Nefyn. She described the service as a lifeline in rural communities, highlighting its impact on individual independence. During the visit, she met a passenger who credited the service with allowing her to remain independent.

Clarke stated: “It was wonderful to visit, to hear about the great work taking place at O Ddrws i Ddrws, and to meet the dedicated staff team who make it happen.”

The charity operates seven vehicles, most of which are wheelchair accessible, to meet the diverse needs of its passengers. It employs nine part-time drivers who navigate the local roads to provide essential journeys. These trips include healthcare appointments, social activities, and everyday services that would otherwise be out of reach for many residents in the area.

Between January and June this year, the organisation completed over 1,000 journeys, demonstrating the high demand for its services. This volume of travel underscores the critical gap in public transport provision in rural parts of Gwynedd. The service ensures that residents are not isolated by their location or mobility challenges.

By providing reliable transport, the charity helps maintain the social fabric of the community.

Passengers have consistently praised the kindness and care shown by the drivers during their trips. One regular service user commented on the exceptional support received: “The drivers are wonderful – they help a lot, they can’t do enough for us.” Another user highlighted the personal touch provided by the local staff.

They noted: “It’s nice that the drivers are local and they know you – you can chat away.”

Beyond its core transport operations, O Ddrws i Ddrws runs several community initiatives to support wider wellbeing. The charity operates Stwna, a programme designed to support wellbeing and reduce loneliness among residents. It also runs the seasonal fflecsi service, which widens access for all residents and visitors during peak months.

These additional services complement the transport work and address broader social needs within Pen Llŷn.

Huw Ceiriog, General Manager at O Ddrws i Ddrws, emphasised the extraordinary effort made by his team. He noted that the drivers do more than just provide transport; they offer reassurance, kindness, and connection. Ceiriog said: “Our drivers and Board volunteers go above and beyond.”

The drivers don’t just provide transport – they offer reassurance, kindness and connection.

The charity also benefits significantly from the commitment of its volunteer Board members. These individuals give their time and expertise to help steer the organisation and ensure it continues to meet local needs. Ceiriog added: “Our volunteer board members give their time and expertise to guide the organisation; their commitment behind the scenes is invaluable, and we’re deeply grateful for the support they provide.”

The team used Community Transport Week as an opportunity to express their gratitude to the staff and volunteers. Their collective commitment helps older people, disabled people of all ages, and those facing disadvantage to stay independent. This support allows them to remain an active part of community life across Pen Llŷn.

The charity expressed pride in the difference they make for the local population.

O Ddrws i Ddrws continues to play a pivotal role in the social and economic life of the region. By bridging the transport gap, it empowers residents to access essential services and social opportunities. The milestone of over 1,000 journeys in six months reflects both the need for such services and the effectiveness of the charity’s approach.

The organisation remains focused on expanding its impact and supporting the community further.

For those seeking more information about the services provided, the charity maintains an online presence and contact details. Residents can visit www.oddrwsiddrws.cymru or call 01758 721777 to learn more. The charity’s work highlights the importance of community-led transport solutions in rural Wales.

As the population ages and public transport options remain limited, such initiatives become increasingly vital for maintaining independence and social inclusion.