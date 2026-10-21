Paul Davies meets Mencap Cymru on health checks and cash access

📷 Photo credit: Tenby Today

✍️ By Dr. Sian Thomas (Health & Social Care Reporter) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 3:30 am 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Senedd Member Paul Davies MS met representatives from Mencap Cymru at the Senedd on Wednesday to flag growing concerns over health service access and cash availability for people with learning disabilities across Wales. The discussion formed part of a broader effort to ensure vulnerable groups are not left behind as services evolve.

The meeting introduced Mencap Cymru’s newly formed external affairs team to the Senedd environment, allowing both sides to outline practical steps that could improve support for learning‑disability patients within the constituency and beyond. Both parties agreed that collaborative dialogue is essential for translating concerns into policy action.

A central topic was the statutory annual health check offered to anyone aged 18 or over on a GP practice’s learning disability register, a check designed to spot health issues early and reduce inequalities. These appointments can play an important role in identifying health concerns before they become severe.

Health professionals stress that these appointments can be pivotal in identifying conditions such as diabetes or heart disease before they become severe, thereby improving long‑term outcomes for a population that historically faces poorer health indicators. The emphasis was on ensuring the entitlement translates into real, accessible appointments.

Paul Davies stressed the need for universal access, stating, “It was a pleasure to meet with Mencap Cymru and discuss some of the everyday challenges facing people with learning disabilities.” One issue we discussed was annual health checks. These are an important opportunity to identify health problems early, but we need to make sure that everyone who is entitled to a check can actually access one.

He highlighted that without reliable appointment pathways, the entitlement risks becoming a hollow promise.

The conversation then turned to the accelerating trend of card‑only transactions, which many retailers and public services have adopted to speed up payments and reduce handling costs. While convenient for many, the shift raises red flags for those who rely on cash to manage daily budgets.

Davies added, “We also talked about something many of us take for granted – the ability to pay with cash.” While paying by card might be convenient for many people, cash remains incredibly important for others, particularly those who use it to manage their money and maintain their independence. He noted that cash handling also supports budgeting skills for many service users.

He warned, “We must be careful that, in moving towards an increasingly cashless society, we don’t inadvertently exclude people from shops, services and everyday activities.” The warning underscores the risk that a cash‑free environment could marginalise vulnerable users.

Expressing optimism, Davies concluded, “These are practical issues that can make a real difference to people’s lives, and I’m grateful to Mencap Cymru for highlighting them.” I look forward to continuing to work with the organisation to help ensure that the voices and needs of people with learning disabilities are heard. The remarks signal a willingness to embed disability considerations into forthcoming policy reviews.

Mencap Cymru indicated it will continue to monitor the rollout of cashless systems and lobby for safeguards that preserve cash access, while also urging GP practices to audit whether eligible patients are receiving their annual checks. The charity stressed that advocacy must be paired with concrete service adjustments.

The meeting highlights a broader policy challenge for the Welsh Government, which must balance digital innovation with inclusive service design, ensuring that reforms do not unintentionally widen health or financial disparities. Stakeholders across health, social care and the retail sector are now being asked to consider concrete measures.

Welsh ministers have yet to announce specific legislative changes, but the Senedd briefing suggests that future consultations may address both the funding of annual health checks and the regulatory framework governing cashless payment mandates. Advocates hope that the dialogue sparked by this meeting will translate into actionable guidance, reinforcing Wales’s commitment to inclusive health provision and financial autonomy for people with learning disabilities.