📷 Editorial coverage: RAF Hawk T2 crash: Missing fuel cap cited in Anglesey investigation. Published by The National Wales.

✍️ By Gareth Davies (Crime & Justice Correspondent) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 2:45 pm 📖 4 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

A £20m Royal Air Force Hawk T2 jet that crashed near a caravan park on Anglesey in September may have taken off with a missing fuel cap, according to new disclosures. The aircraft was engulfed in a massive fireball shortly after departing RAF Valley, forcing two pilots to eject as the plane exploded near the airbase. Investigators have identified the absence of the fuel cap as a “significant part of the investigation” into the catastrophic incident.

The crash occurred on 23 September, when the jet ascended erratically and burst into flames while gaining altitude from the runway. Both the experienced pilot and the trainee activated their ejection seats to escape the burning aircraft. The incident has raised serious questions about ground handling procedures and safety standards at the Anglesey base.

Sources close to the inquiry revealed that the fuel cap had not been refitted before take-off, causing the jet to catch fire as it climbed. One insider described the oversight as a “pretty poor indicator of standards,” suggesting it could point to wider operational issues. The missing component is now a central element of the ongoing forensic analysis into the cause of the disaster.

Another source warned that safety is paramount in aviation, stating: “This plane should never have taken off without its fuel cap. You have to pray it’s a one-off. But if a fuel cap can be left off, what else can be?

The comments highlight the severe implications of such a fundamental error in military aviation operations.

While the missing fuel cap is a key finding, it remains uncertain whether it was the sole primary cause of the crash. Several sources previously suggested a “major engine failure” could also be responsible for the sudden loss of control. The RAF has confirmed that a full investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events.

Group Captain Gez Currie, station commander at RAF Anglesey, confirmed that the pilots acted decisively to protect the public. He stated that the aircraft was directed “away from built-up areas” prior to the crew ejecting. The pilots aimed the damaged jet towards open field to avoid any risk to people on the ground.

The crash site was located near a caravan park, adding to the severity of the incident. The aircraft had been undertaking a test flight following a separate incident on 11 September. This prior event had already placed the aircraft under scrutiny before the fatal crash occurred.

The RAF’s response to the emergency was swift, with emergency services attending the scene immediately after the explosion. The bravery of the crew in attempting to steer the burning aircraft away from populated areas has been noted by military officials. Their actions likely prevented a far more catastrophic outcome for the local community.

In the immediate aftermath of the crash, the entire Hawk T2 fleet was grounded as a precautionary measure. Flying operations resumed on 8 October after initial safety reviews were completed. The fleet now stands at 26 operational jets following the loss of the crashed aircraft.

The incident has reignited long-standing debates about the reliability of the Hawk T2 platform. Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton had previously voiced concerns about the jets back in 2003. He stated: “We don’t get what we need from Hawk today,” adding: “We have problems with engines and support.

He further remarked: “Frankly, I would like to replace Hawk T2 as soon as we can to deliver a more relevant, more reliable training capacity, so I don’t have to send pilots overseas. These comments underscore the persistent challenges faced by the RAF in maintaining its training fleet.

The ongoing investigation will continue to examine all potential contributing factors to the crash. The RAF has declined to comment further while the inquiry is active, stating it would be inappropriate to speculate. The findings will be crucial in determining whether additional safety measures are required for the remaining fleet.

Local residents near RAF Valley have expressed concern over the incident, given the proximity of the airbase to populated areas. The crash serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in military aviation training. As the investigation progresses, the focus remains on ensuring the highest standards of safety are met.

The loss of the £20m aircraft represents a significant setback for the RAF’s training capabilities. However, the priority remains on learning from the incident to prevent future occurrences. The military continues to work closely with investigators to understand the full scope of the failure.

As the Hawk T2 fleet returns to full operational status, scrutiny on ground crew procedures is expected to intensify. The incident has highlighted the critical importance of rigorous pre-flight checks. The RAF is committed to maintaining the safety and reliability of its aircraft for future generations of pilots.