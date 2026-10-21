New analysis shows Powys leads with smoking prevalence falling to 9.1%, part of a 37% national decline.

📷 Editorial coverage: Rural Wales sees sharp drop in smoking rates. Published by The National Wales.

✍️ By Elen Morgan (Welsh Affairs & Politics Editor) 🕒 Published: October 21, 2026 at 4:46 pm 📖 2 min read Share article Facebook X WhatsApp LinkedIn Telegram Copy Link Link copied to clipboard!

Smoking prevalence has fallen dramatically across rural Wales, with the county of Powys recording the steepest decline. The proportion of adults who smoke dropped from an average of 16.8 % between 2012 and 2016 to just 9.1 % in the 2021‑2025 period, a 45.8 % reduction.

Across the whole of Wales, the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show a 37.2 % fall in smoking over the same decade, closely mirroring the 38 % reduction recorded across the United Kingdom.

Powys’ plunge to 9.1 % marks the largest fall among the three counties examined. Ceredigion also saw a marked decline, with smoking rates slipping from 16.8 % to 10.6 %, a 36.9 % drop.

In Gwynedd, the proportion of adult smokers fell from 19.7 % to 13.8 %, a 29.9 % reduction, though the county still records higher prevalence than its neighbours.

The three counties together illustrate a broader Welsh trend that outpaces many English and Scottish council areas. Ecigone’s analysis of ONS data compared five‑year averages to smooth out the impact of relatively small annual survey samples.

That methodology identified smoking reductions in 202 of the 205 council areas examined across England, Scotland and Wales, underscoring the depth of the shift.

Ecigone founder Shane Margereson linked the timing of the decline to the growing popularity of vaping as a quitting aid. “Nobody can say exactly how much of the fall is down to that, because tax rises, plain packs and stop smoking services have all played a part, but the timing is hard to ignore,” he said.

He cautioned that tax increases, the introduction of plain‑pack legislation and expanded stop‑smoking services have also contributed, making it difficult to isolate any single driver.

The ONS estimates that 4.9 million adults in the United Kingdom smoked in 2025, representing 9.8 % of the adult population. This figure reflects a sustained downward trajectory that began well before the most recent five‑year window.

While the data confirm a continued fall in smoking rates, they do not quantify the precise impact of vaping versus other tobacco‑control measures, leaving policymakers to interpret the trend within a complex policy landscape.