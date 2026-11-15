Strictly Come Dancing confirms seventh couple eliminated ahead of Blackpool special

Will Best and Dianne Buswell have been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing, becoming the seventh couple to leave the competition ahead of next week’s Blackpool special. The pair bid farewell on the Sunday, 15 November, episode after losing a dance-off against Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu.

The two couples performed their final dances in a high-stakes showdown to determine who would advance to the next stage of the BBC One series. Will and Dianne executed a Paso doble to the 80s classic ‘Smalltown Boy’ by Bronski Beat.

Meanwhile, Jaime and Carlos danced the Charleston to ‘I Can’t Do It Alone’, sung by Catherine Zeta-Jones from the musical movie Chicago. The performance set the stage for the judges’ crucial decision on which pair would continue their journey.

In the judges’ voting process, Motsi Mabuse and Head Judge Shirley Ballas chose to save Jaime and Carlos. Anton Du Beke opted to keep Will and Dianne in the competition, creating a split decision that required a final tie-breaker.

Craig Revel Horwood held the deciding vote and chose to save Jaime and Carlos. Consequently, Will and Dianne were eliminated from the show, ending their participation in this year’s series.

At the top of the leaderboard following the previous Saturday’s episode were Cach and Maddie. They performed a Charleston to ‘Blame It on the Boogie’ by The Jacksons, securing their position at the top of the standings.

Delta Goodrem achieved her highest score of the series so far during the broadcast. She had to dance with professional Aljaž Škorjanec for the first time due to unforeseen circumstances affecting her regular partner.

Aljaž stepped in to fill the dancing shoes of Delta’s pro partner Kai Widdrington, who was ruled out of performing due to illness. The couple performed an Argentine Tango to ‘Missing’ by Everything but the Girl.

Sunday night’s results show also featured the professional dancers performing a romantasy-inspired group number. The routine featured the voice of Alan Cumming, adding a distinctive vocal element to the visual performance.

Celebrity Traitors winner Sebastian Croft also performed on the show, accompanied by a routine from Julian Caillon and Jowita Przystał. This special appearance added a unique crossover element to the evening’s entertainment lineup.

Next week, the remaining couples will hit a huge milestone as it is time for Strictly’s annual Blackpool special. The event takes place at the iconic Tower Ballroom, marking a significant tradition in the show’s history.

The Blackpool special will see the couples whittled down to just seven ahead of the Grand Final. This final reduction sets the stage for the concluding weeks of the competition.

The Grand Final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 19 December, bringing the series to its climax. Viewers can look forward to the final showdown between the remaining professional and celebrity pairs.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One and streams on BBC iPlayer. The programme continues to attract a large audience as it progresses towards its final stages.

The elimination of Will Best and Dianne Buswell marks a significant turning point in the current series. The remaining couples now prepare for the challenging Blackpool special, where further eliminations are expected.

The show’s format ensures that only the most skilled and resilient couples survive to the final. The upcoming Blackpool special will test the remaining pairs in a traditional and iconic setting.

Viewers are encouraged to tune in to witness the next phase of the competition. The stakes rise as the field narrows down to the final seven couples.

The performance by Delta Goodrem with Aljaž Škorjanec demonstrated the adaptability required in the competition. The Argentine Tango to ‘Missing’ by Everything but the Girl received positive reception.

The group number featuring Alan Cumming’s voice highlighted the creative direction of the professional dancers. This segment provided a break from the individual couple performances.

Sebastian Croft’s appearance alongside Julian Caillon and Jowita Przystał added a celebrity crossover element to the broadcast. This collaboration showcased the versatility of the professional dancers.

The Blackpool special remains a cornerstone of the Strictly Come Dancing tradition. The Tower Ballroom provides a historic backdrop for the upcoming eliminations.

The journey towards the Grand Final on Saturday, 19 December, continues with heightened intensity. The remaining couples must maintain their form to secure a place in the final.