On May 26, 2025, the UK embraced the Spring Bank Holiday, a day when banks, schools, and government offices closed, freeing up time for leisure and last-minute errands. Supermarkets became the hub of activity, with Aldi leading Google Trends as shoppers rushed to navigate its holiday hours.

Aldi’s Trending Hours

Aldi stores across England and Wales opened at 8am but closed early at 8pm, a shift from their usual 10pm closing that sparked online searches. In Scotland, Aldi maintained its standard 10pm close, prompting discussions about regional variations and driving traffic to the store’s online locator tool.

Supermarkets Adapt to the Holiday

Other supermarkets followed suit with adjusted schedules. Asda kept most stores open until 10pm, though some shut at 5pm, while Tesco’s larger stores ran from 8am to 6pm, with some extending to 8pm and Express shops holding late hours.

Variations Across Chains

Sainsbury’s mirrored Aldi’s 8am-to-8pm schedule for bigger stores, but its Local shops stayed open until 11pm, catering to evening shoppers. Lidl’s hours varied, with most stores open from 8am to 10pm, though some closed at 8pm, leading to a spike in Lidl Plus app usage for real-time updates.

Morrisons, Co-op, and More

Morrisons opened between 7am and 8am, with most stores closing at 8pm, though some stretched to 10pm, and petrol stations added extra half-hours. Co-op’s convenience stores held steady from 7am to 10pm, while Waitrose saw varied hours, with some Little Waitrose shops open until 10pm, and Iceland’s branches mostly maintained regular hours, though some trimmed back.

A Collective Shopping Surge

Car parks buzzed as families stocked up on barbecue essentials and students grabbed snacks, with social media abuzz about Aldi’s early closure. By evening, as stores locked up, the UK settled into holiday mode, grills fired up, and fridges stocked, thanks to a well-planned supermarket dash.