By The National Wales

Traffic Update – 17:30

Incident Cleared

Article Will Continue After Ads

The earlier breakdown on the A55 Eastbound at J23 Llanddulas has now been cleared. All lanes are open and traffic is returning to normal.

Earlier

A breakdown occurred on the A55 Eastbound at Junction 23 (Llanddulas), resulting in the closure of Lane 2 for recovery operations.

This caused heavy congestion, and motorists were advised to allow extra travel time.

#A55 #TrafficWales #NorthWalesTraffic #TravelUpdate Source: TrafficWalesN/