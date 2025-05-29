Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Kara Tointon, the former EastEnders star and ambassador for the Eve Appeal charity, has been widely praised by her celebrity friends for making the brave decision to undergo a double mastectomy and removal of her fallopian tubes after discovering she carries the deadly BRCA1 gene.

In a candid Instagram video shared on Wednesday, the 41-year-old actress revealed she took these preventative surgeries following genetic testing that showed she is at a significantly higher risk of breast and ovarian cancer due to the BRCA1 mutation.

Kara’s decision came after losing her mother, Carol, to ovarian cancer in 2018, which prompted her to take a genetics test during her mother’s treatment. Both mother and daughter were confirmed carriers of the gene.

The actress, who is raising two sons, Frey (6) and Helly (4), with her fiancé Marius Jensen, explained that having completed her family influenced her choice to have surgery rather than continue with regular monitoring.

She said: “Last year having had my second son in 2021 and deciding that our family was complete, I underwent two preventative surgeries. The first a double mastectomy and the second a two part protector study, a trial. They believe that ovarian cancer begins in the fallopian tubes so by removing them first checking out you can remove the ovaries later”.

Kara’s celebrity friends expressed strong support on social media. Stacey Dooley posted a heart emoji, while Giovanna Fletcher wrote, “Love you so very much my friend!!!”.

Other friends including Izzy Judd and Ashley James also voiced admiration. Izzy Judd commented, “Huge admiration to you for sharing your story and making brave decisions,” and Ashley James added, “Oh love you @kara_tointon”.

Jo Joyner, Kara’s former EastEnders co-star, praised her openness: “Amazing that you’ve shared your story. Sorry to hear you’ve been through such a difficult journey involving brave choices. You’re a great ambassador and I’m sure you’ll inspire and inform many people. Sending love xx”.

Dr Martin Scurr, The Mail’s Good Health columnist, explained Kara’s reasoning: “Watching a loved one succumb to cancer – and then learning you carry the same faulty genes linked to this awful disease – would be doubly distressing. So I completely understand the reasoning behind actress Kara Tointon’s decision to undergo a double mastectomy as well as having her fallopian tubes removed”.

He added that removing the at-risk tissue significantly reduces, though does not entirely eliminate, the risk from the BRCA1 gene.

The BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes normally produce proteins that suppress tumours by repairing damaged DNA. When mutated, these genes increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancer.

Between one in 800 and one in 1,000 women carry a BRCA gene mutation, which raises breast cancer risk from 12 percent to 90 percent in carriers.

Kara’s openness aims to raise awareness about gynaecological cancers through her role with the Eve Appeal charity, which highlights causes and symptoms of these diseases.

She thanked her surgeons Dr Adam Rosenthal and Dr Gerard Cuie for their support and stressed the importance of knowledge and communication about women’s health: “Hearing other people’s experience helped so much and knowledge is power, communication is key, getting to know our bodies, our cycles is only a good thing”.

Kara’s story joins other public figures like Angelina Jolie, who famously underwent a preventative double mastectomy and removal of ovaries and fallopian tubes after discovering she carried a defective BRCA gene.

The actress divides her time between Britain and Norway, where her family, including her sister Hannah and father Ken, live.

Kara’s heartfelt tribute to her late mother reflected the deep personal impact of her family’s cancer history: “I miss you. I miss your voice. I miss your smile. I miss your smell. I miss your hug. I miss your jokes. I miss how you made me feel. I miss your everything”.

This brave public sharing of her journey is expected to inspire many women facing similar genetic risks to consider their options and take control of their health.