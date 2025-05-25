Amanda Owen demonstrates her resilience at Ravenseat Farm, working alongside ex-husband Clive Owen to tackle daily challenges, earning praise from fans for her candid and determined approach.

On Saturday, Amanda shared a candid Instagram video with her followers, showcasing her problem-solving skills at the farm.

In the video, Amanda used her own Lypsyl to aid a sheep struggling to get her lamb to latch and feed, revealing, “And yes, I’ll probably still use it again after.”

She then successfully fed the lamb with a bottle after expressing milk from the sheep, concluding, “We’ve sorted it.”

Amanda posted, “So whilst I’m on a roll, feeling feisty and determined I want to stand up for those of us that have to tackle practical problems every day,” highlighting the realities of farm life.

She emphasized her commitment to sharing the practical predicaments at Ravenseat Farm, stating, “I will carry on illustrating the various predicaments that we deal with here on the farm and the lengths that we go to in order to remedy.”

Fans praised Amanda’s quick thinking, with one commenting, “Innovation and compromise, you certainly think on your feet (or knees) It’s how you and your animals survive up there.”

Another follower added, “You go girl, Lipsyl is a great idea. Always thinking on your feet,” appreciating her innovative approach.

Amanda recently shared a post thanking her children but admitted they “argue, bicker, fight, swear and skive,” keeping her updates authentic.

The family has moved into Anty John’s, a derelict farmhouse on their farm, after years of renovations featured on their show, Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids.

Located on the Coast-to-Coast walking route, Ravenseat Farm offers cream teas in the summer, with visitors able to stay on-site for the experience.

Inspired by All Creatures Great and Small, Amanda pursued a career as a farm vet, influenced by the books and real-life series.

After her 22-year marriage to Clive ended, Amanda faced media backlash over a reported five-year affair with businessman Robert Davis, which both she and Clive clarified began after their relationship ended.

Amanda’s son Reuben stars in a six-part Channel 5 series, Reuben Owen: Life in the Dales, while her youngest children, Annas, Nancy, and Clemmy, appeared on Sky Kids’ Pooch Mooch.

Amanda’s net worth reportedly exceeds £1 million, with annual earnings over £250,000, according to Entertainment Daily.