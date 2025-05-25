The Annabelle doll, a Raggedy Ann figure infamous for its demonic possession claims and horror film fame, remains securely housed at the Warrens Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut, despite viral social media rumors suggesting it vanished during a Louisiana tour.

Social media posts ignited widespread fear when users claimed they did not see the doll during a paranormal tour in Louisiana, prompting wild speculation about its whereabouts.

The rumors intensified after a fire erupted at Nottoway Resort in White Castle, formerly Nottoway Plantation, with some falsely connecting the blaze to the doll’s alleged disappearance.

Dan Rivera of the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) promptly debunked the claims, sharing a video showing the Annabelle doll safely locked in its glass case at the Warrens Occult Museum.

“She is not missing,” Rivera declared, halting the online frenzy that had gripped paranormal enthusiasts.

“She/it is NOT lost and here’s Dan Rivera with NESPR proving she is back home inside the museum in Connecticut,” a user echoed, reposting Rivera’s video to counter misinformation.

The Annabelle doll’s eerie reputation began in 1970 when, according to paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, a student nurse received the doll, which a psychic medium later claimed was inhabited by the spirit of a deceased girl named Annabelle.

The student and her roommate attempted to nurture the spirit-possessed doll, but its reported malicious and frightening behavior led the Warrens to declare it demonically possessed and relocate it to their museum.

For safety, the doll has remained in a glass box at the Warrens Occult Museum, never part of any Louisiana tour, despite its cinematic fame fueling public fascination.

The doll’s portrayal in horror films like The Conjuring series has amplified its mystique, transforming it into a symbol of uncanny fear and sparking heightened public dread of “living” dolls.

This cinematic influence has also inspired other horror films, deepening the Annabelle doll’s grip on pop culture and contributing to the rapid spread of the recent rumors.

Officials confirmed the Nottoway Resort fire had no connection to the Annabelle doll, attributing the panic to baseless online claims.

They urged the public to verify information before sharing alarming news on platforms like X, formerly Twitter, to prevent misinformation from spiraling.

The Warrens Occult Museum, which housed the doll until its closure due to zoning violations, continues to secure Annabelle, preserving its chilling legacy for paranormal enthusiasts.