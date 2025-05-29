Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Catherine Paiz and Austin McBroom, the stars behind the ACE Family YouTube channel, have publicly addressed the cheating scandal that led to their divorce, revealing a complex and painful story of infidelity and betrayal.

Paiz opened up about the ordeal during a revealing interview on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast on May 28, 2025, where she discussed McBroom’s cheating, their divorce, and the impact on their family.

The ACE Family channel, launched in 2016, gained over 18 million followers by sharing their family life, including their three children Elle, Alaïa, and Steel.

Paiz disclosed that she discovered McBroom’s emotional affair while their daughter Alaïa was getting her first haircut, when she saw a suspicious text on his phone, which he quickly deleted.

Despite being pregnant at the time, Paiz initially forgave McBroom after he confessed to cheating, but she felt his admissions lacked sincerity until he publicly confirmed his infidelity in a Snapchat video.

McBroom admitted, “When it comes to me stepping out of my marriage, I did,” but claimed Paiz was aware and condoned his behavior as long as it didn’t embarrass her.

Paiz strongly denied this, stating, “That is not true. I never ever said that. I would never say that,” and revealed McBroom cheated with at least three women, possibly up to twenty.

She emphasized her commitment to raising their children with strong values, saying, “I will make sure to raise them so that they know that they should never ever do that, because that is so wrong”.

The couple announced their divorce in January 2024 after seven years of marriage, stepping away from YouTube in 2022 to focus on their children and travel.

The cheating scandal was not the first controversy surrounding the ACE Family. In 2020, Austin faced backlash for posting a Snapchat video where he bought a phallic-shaped lollipop for their young daughter, which many criticized as inappropriate.

Additionally, Austin was accused of sexual assault in 2019, though the allegations were denied and described as extortion attempts by Austin and his wife, who pursued legal action.

Rumors of Austin’s cheating surfaced multiple times, including a 2020 Twitter claim that he slept with a friend in Miami who signed a non-disclosure agreement, which Catherine initially denied publicly.

Neighbors of the family also complained about disturbances caused by Austin’s reckless behavior, such as riding a jet ski in their pool and causing mudslides damaging nearby property.

Paiz has since moved on and is currently in a relationship with Igor Ten, expressing that she feels “so alive” and healed from her past traumas.

Her memoir, Dolores: My Journey Home, scheduled for release on July 1, 2025, promises more insights into her journey beyond the ACE Family and details about the marriage’s challenges.

This saga reveals the complexities behind the public image of one of YouTube’s most popular family channels, highlighting the personal struggles that unfolded behind the scenes.