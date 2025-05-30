Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Saracens’ fate in the Premiership play-offs now rests beyond their control as the final round of the regular season approaches, with the play-off spots fiercely contested among several clubs1.

Bath has already secured the top position, but the battle for places two through eight remains wide open, with only the top four qualifying for the play-offs.

Leicester Tigers hold second place, two points ahead of Sale Sharks and three ahead of Bristol Bears, and can secure a home semi-final by winning their last game against Newcastle Falcons, a team that has struggled this season.

Should Leicester lose, Sale winning against Exeter Chiefs would see Sale move into second place, while Bristol could also leapfrog both but would need to outscore them significantly due to points difference.

The fight for the remaining two play-off spots is tight, with only three points separating Sale in third and Saracens in sixth. Bristol Bears and Gloucester have home games against Harlequins and Northampton Saints respectively—both opponents with little to play for—which could aid their chances. Saracens host league leaders Bath at the StoneX Stadium, but with Bath possibly rotating players ahead of the play-offs, the match outcome is uncertain.

Saracens must win against Bath and hope that Bristol or Gloucester earn no more than two points, and Sale collects one point or fewer to secure a play-off place. Their inferior points difference compared to Gloucester means Saracens need to outperform them points-wise as well.

If Sale and Bristol win their matches, both will guarantee their spots as third and fourth, leaving Saracens and Gloucester unable to catch up.

Saracens maintained their play-off hopes with a dominant 75-28 win over Newcastle earlier in the season, scoring 11 tries and leveling on points with Sale, but their recent loss to Northampton Saints has put pressure on their qualification chances.

Saracens boss Mark McCall declined to comment on reports about former club captain issues, focusing instead on the team’s performance.

The final round also features notable player farewells, including Leicester Tigers’ Dan Cole and Ben Youngs retiring after long careers, and Saracens’ Alex Goode playing his last game at StoneX Stadium after over 400 appearances.

Additionally, players like Jacques Vermeulen and Jamie Blamire will face their future clubs, adding emotional stakes to the matches.

In summary, Saracens’ play-off destiny is no longer in their hands; they must win and rely on other results going their way, while Sale Sharks and Bristol Bears are poised to secure their post-season places with favorable outcomes.

The Premiership’s final round promises intense competition as teams fight for crucial positions ahead of the semi-finals.