BBC Comedy and BBC Cymru Wales have commissioned a second season of The Golden Cobra, bringing back Ebbw Vale’s notorious takeaway to BBC Three and iPlayer with 12 new ten-minute episodes.

The adult animated comedy centers on Basil, the short-tempered owner of the takeaway, his level-headed wife Samita, and their frustrated teenage daughter Mona, who all live at the shop in the heart of Ebbw Vale.

Regular characters include their dim-witted adult son Jub and delivery driver Nick, who is fresh out of prison and working to reconnect with his estranged wife Claire and son Rhys.

Director Adam Llewellyn, hailed as a “comedy genius,” promises cutting-edge animation for the new season, humorously noting that “expect to see the character’s legs actually move” as they expand the animated world of Ebbw Vale.

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales, expressed delight at the recommission, stating, “The Golden Cobra is back by popular demand and we’re delighted to recommission it.”

The second season will see Basil grappling with the takeaway’s newfound success, while a figure from Nick’s past returns, Jub makes big life changes, Samita takes the law into her own hands, and an adventure unfolds on the high seas.

Producers Dan Thomas and Sarah Breese of Beastly Media shared, “We’ve had an amazing response from fans of the show, especially from the people of Ebbw Vale and we’re so proud to showcase the talent the region has to offer.”

The show, produced entirely in Wales by South Wales-based Beastly Media, highlights the region’s creative talent with support from Creative Wales.

Writers Adam Llewellyn, James Prygodzicz, and Thomas Rees, alongside additional contributors Steve Ballinger, Adam Khan, and Tirion Meredith, craft the sharp humor of the series.

Commissioned by Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy, and Nick Andrews, with commissioning editors Paul Forde, Ben Caudell, and Navi Lamba, the series strengthens Wales’ comedy slate.

Nick Andrews emphasized, “Comedy in Wales is in really good shape with all of our comedy slate now co-commissioned with BBC Comedy.”

The recommission was announced at the BBC Comedy Festival in Belfast, marking a significant moment for the Welsh animated series.