Baroness Michelle Mone of Mayfair, a self-made lingerie entrepreneur and Conservative peer, is the focus of the gripping BBC Scotland two-part documentary, The Rise and Fall of Michelle Mone, which charts her journey from poverty in Glasgow to fame, fortune, and scandal.

In the 1990s, Mone, then in her late 20s, spotted a business opportunity while on holiday in Florida after seeing an advert for a breast-enhancing bra insert called the “Monique,” which led her to create the Ultimo lingerie brand with her first husband, Michael.

Ultimo was pitched as a plucky Scottish challenger to established brands like Gossard and Playtex, and Mone claimed, though it was later denied, that Julia Roberts wore an Ultimo bra in Erin Brockovich, a tale that became part of her carefully crafted public legend.

Mone’s rise was marked by relentless self-promotion and a savvy media presence, turning her rags-to-riches story into a public spectacle.

She grew up in Glasgow’s East End, left school at 15 without qualifications, and worked her way up from selling fruit and vegetables to modeling before founding Ultimo.

The documentary features interviews with childhood friends, former colleagues, and industry insiders like Virginia Marcolin, a Selfridges lingerie buyer, who recalled Mone’s determination to get her product into major UK stores.

Despite public success, the documentary reveals a darker side behind the scenes.

More than 50 former Ultimo employees were contacted, but none would speak on camera; those who did off-screen described a toxic workplace marked by bullying, surveillance, and a harsh management style.

Industrial tribunals and staff departures highlighted the pressures within the company as Mone’s public image grew.

Mone’s personal life also mirrored her business turmoil. After over 20 years together, she and Michael divorced in 2011, with Michelle buying out his stake and becoming the brand’s face and model.

She later married billionaire financier Doug Barrowman, whose lavish lifestyle was showcased in the documentary, including boasting about multiple homes and a giant yacht.

The second part of the documentary shifts focus to Mone’s involvement in the controversial “VIP lane” PPE contracts during the Covid-19 pandemic, a scandal that attracted public and political scrutiny.

Mone and Barrowman deny wrongdoing, but the Guardian investigation revealed they received nearly £30 million of taxpayers’ money through these deals.

This scandal led to Mone losing the Conservative whip and being placed on leave from the House of Lords, with a business linked to her under investigation by the National Crime Agency.

The documentary culminates in the notorious 2023 interview with BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg, which highlighted Mone’s evasiveness and the legal battles surrounding the PPE contracts.

Kuenssberg noted Mone’s lifelong skill at attracting public attention but remarked, “you can’t simply switch off that attention” once it turns negative.

Critics of the documentary describe Mone as a “chancer” and a “Wonderbra Walter Mitty,” suggesting her success was more about glamour and self-publicity than solid business foundations4. Business figures like Douglas Anderson criticized her appointment to the House of Lords, arguing her achievements were mainly self-promotion.

The Rise and Fall of Michelle Mone is a cautionary tale about fame, ambition, and the cost of public scrutiny. It aired on BBC Scotland on May 26 and on BBC Two on May 28, and is available on iPlayer.

This documentary offers a vivid portrait of Michelle Mone’s complex life, from her entrepreneurial beginnings to her dramatic fall amid scandal, revealing how a self-made fairy tale can unravel under the weight of controversy.