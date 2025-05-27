Billie Eilish secured the artist of the year award at the 2025 American Music Awards, surpassing nominees Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Morgan Wallen, and Zack Bryan at a fan-voted red-carpet ceremony held on May 26, 2025, in Las Vegas.

The 23-year-old pop star won seven prizes, including favorite album for Hit Me Hard and Soft, song of the year for Birds of a Feather, and favorite touring artist, sweeping major categories at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel.

Article Will Continue After Ads

Eilish, on tour in Europe, delivered a video acceptance speech, saying, “This is so crazy. I feel speechless,” and added, “I wish I could be there tonight.”

Host Jennifer Lopez kicked off the event with a six-minute medley of 23 nominee hits, including Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso, and Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ‘Em, energizing the CBS-broadcast ceremony.

Gracie Abrams, named new artist of the year, accepted her award via video from her tour, thanking fans who “reminded me of the light that exists out there.”

SZA claimed awards for favorite female R&B artist and favorite R&B song for Saturn at the 2025 AMAs.

Becky G was honored as favorite female Latin artist, contributing to the night’s diverse winner lineup.

Beyoncé won favorite female country artist and favorite country album but did not attend the ceremony.

Eminem earned favorite male hip-hop artist and favorite hip-hop album awards, though he was absent from the event.

Sir Rod Stewart, presented with a lifetime achievement award by five of his children, performed Forever Young and said, “I’m absolutely flabbergasted.”

Janet Jackson received the icon award and performed a medley including Someone to Call My Lover and All for You, noting, “I don’t consider myself an icon.”

Shaboozey’s skeptical reaction to Megan Moroney’s claim that the Carter Family “basically invented country music” while presenting an award went viral, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Benson Boone, wearing a green suit on the red carpet and a floral purple outfit for his performance, delivered an acrobatic rendition of Mystical Magical.

Gloria Estefan performed Conga to celebrate Latin music, while Gwen Stefani revisited her noughties hits.

Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, and Post Malone were among other winners at the star-studded event.

Jennifer Lopez sparked online buzz by kissing both male and female dancers during her performance, with some viewers calling it “cringe.”