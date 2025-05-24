Billy Joel, the 76-year-old Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, has cancelled all his upcoming concerts in the UK and US following a diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a rare brain disorder affecting his hearing, vision, and balance.

A statement on Joel’s official Instagram account announced that the condition, caused by excess cerebrospinal fluid building up in the brain’s ventricles, has been exacerbated by recent concert performances.

NPH, described by the NHS as an uncommon condition typically affecting those over 60, leads to increased pressure that compresses brain tissue, causing neurological symptoms like difficulties with walking, urinary system issues, and mental abilities.

The Cleveland Clinic notes that NPH can impact brain-related abilities, including thinking, concentrating, memory, and movement.

Joel’s doctors have instructed him to undergo specific physical therapy and refrain from performing during his recovery period.

In a direct quote, Joel expressed his regret, stating, “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

The cancelled tour dates include performances scheduled to begin in Milwaukee on April 26 and run until a show in Charlotte on July 3, as well as two UK shows set for June in Edinburgh and Liverpool.

Fans who purchased tickets for these cancelled shows will receive automatic refunds via their original payment method.

Earlier this year, Joel postponed eight US tour dates in March to recover from surgery for an unspecified medical condition, though it remains unclear if this was related to his NPH diagnosis.

The condition, which is relatively rare and hard to diagnose, can be treated with surgery to install a tube to drain excess fluid, often requiring physiotherapy for recovery.

Joel, who recently concluded his record-breaking 10-year Madison Square Garden residency in July 2024, has been touring the US and performed his only European date this year in Cardiff, Wales, in August.

Joel also made headlines in August by taking the train to his Cardiff venue and posing for photographs with the ticket inspector.

In February, the “Uptown Girl” singer released his first new original song in decades, “Turn the Lights Back On,” produced by Freddy Wexler and co-written with Joel, Arthur Bacon, and Wayne Hector.

Joel, pictured with his wife Alexis Roderick and daughters Della Joel and Remy Joel at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024, is committed to prioritizing his health and is grateful for the support from fans during this time.