Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Billy Joel’s wife, Alexis Roderick Joel, has spoken out about his recent diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus, expressing hope for his recovery and gratitude for the support they have received.

Alexis, married to the “Piano Man” singer since 2015, shared a statement on Instagram on May 26 thanking fans “for the outpouring of love and support.”

Article Will Continue After Ads

She said, “We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received.”

Alexis described Billy Joel as “a father and husband who is at the center of our world,” adding, “We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future.”

Billy Joel has two children with Alexis: Della, 9, and Remy, 7.

He also shares daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 39, with his ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

Christie Brinkley posted a tribute on Instagram on May 24, sending “lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery” from the “whole Brinkley gang.”

Brinkley urged Joel to “please take good care of yourself” because “we all want you back in that white hot spotlight.”

She added, “We’re always in the mood for your melodies And we all hope you’re feeling alright!”

Alexa Ray Joel also posted on Instagram on May 24, calling her father “the strongest and most resilient man I’ve ever known.”

She said he is “entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength.”

Alexa Ray added, “The genuine care, empathy, and concern from everyone means so much to him … it means a lot to me, too.”

Billy Joel canceled all upcoming performances after announcing his diagnosis.

He is currently undergoing physical therapy and “has been advised to refrain from performing” during his recovery, according to a statement on his Instagram.

The Cleveland Clinic explains that normal pressure hydrocephalus happens when fluid builds up inside or around the brain, which disrupts brain function.

This condition can affect brain-related abilities such as thinking, concentrating, memory, and movement.

The clinic notes that symptoms of normal pressure hydrocephalus often resemble dementia but can sometimes be reversed.

Billy Joel expressed regret for disappointing his fans, saying, “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”