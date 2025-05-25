Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley, and her son Damian Hurley captivated attendees at the Orizzonti/Rosso exhibition opening by the Fondazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giammetti at Palazzo Barberini in Rome, marking their first official red carpet appearance as a couple.

The 63-year-old country musician and the 59-year-old actress confirmed their romance publicly at the Rome event, showcasing undeniable chemistry that drew attention from fans and photographers.

Cyrus sported a signature rocker look with tight-fitting black pants adorned with silver medallions, a black leather jacket, a western hat, sunglasses, and boots, embodying his country flair.

Hurley stunned in a bright pink, body-hugging Safiyaa gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic trailing cape-like sleeves, paired with ‘60s-inspired silver platform sandals, voluminous curls, and statement earrings.

Damian Hurley, Elizabeth’s 23-year-old son, joined the couple, looking dapper in a red suit and sunglasses, adding to the trio’s glamorous presence.

Hurley shared the moment on her official Instagram account, posting with the caption, “Roma,” accompanied by heart emojis, celebrating their time in the Italian capital.

The couple first met in 2022 while filming the holiday movie “Christmas in Paradise” on the Caribbean Island of Nevis, during a time when Cyrus’s marriage to ex-wife Tish had just ended.

Cyrus shared, “We just laughed, and it was at a time I wasn’t laughing a lot,” highlighting how their bond formed through shared humor despite initial differences.

After two years without contact post-filming, Hurley reconnected with Cyrus via a text message, saying, “Hey, it looks like life might be a little bit tough, and I just wanted you to know I’m in your corner; you’ve got a friend in your corner.”

Cyrus, unaware of the sender at first, was shocked to learn it was Hurley, sparking their rekindled romance that led to their current relationship.

In April 2025, Cyrus and Hurley made their relationship Instagram official with a post of them on a farm, where Hurley wore a blue-checkered shirt, denim pants, pigtails, a cowboy hat, sunglasses, and a simple necklace, while Cyrus wore a denim jacket and black striped pants, captioned “Happy Easter.”

The Instagram post, showing Cyrus kissing a smiling Hurley, sparked mixed reactions, with some fans criticizing Cyrus for dating again after his nearly one-year marriage to Firerose ended.

A source stated, “Liz doesn’t care that skeptics don’t get it. She’s focused on the special things that they have in common, like country music,” emphasizing Hurley’s appreciation for Cyrus’s Southern vibes and their great energy together.

The insider added, “She loves his Southern vibes. He’s very calm and happy around her,” noting plans for the couple to spend Hurley’s 60th birthday on June 10 together.

Recently, Cyrus faced challenges beyond public scrutiny, as a tornado struck his Nashville property, with Instagram Stories showing heavy rain, powerful winds, and hail, leaving parts of his estate flooded and tree branches ripped off.

Cyrus exclaimed in the video, “Look at that, oh my gosh… it is a tornado! Oh my goodness,” as he documented the storm’s impact on his home.