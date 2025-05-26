Bindi Irwin, 26, announced she is “healing” after undergoing emergency surgery to address a ruptured appendix, endometriosis lesions, and a hernia.

Irwin shared her health update on Instagram, posting, “Thank you for your incredible words of support and kindness.”

She explained her 12-year battle with endometriosis, a “crippling” disease that left her feeling “incredibly isolated.”

Irwin’s surgery, performed earlier this month, successfully removed 14 new endometriosis lesions and repaired a large hernia from giving birth to her daughter Grace in 2021.

Her appendix rupture forced her to miss the annual Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas, an event honoring her late father, Steve Irwin.

Robert Irwin, Bindi’s 21-year-old brother, told People at the gala, “She’s just come out the other side of endometriosis and now the appendix goes.”

Terri Irwin, Bindi’s mother, stayed by her side during recovery, missing the gala to care for the Dancing With the Stars alum.

In an Instagram video, Bindi shared, “I had my appendix removed. I also had 14 new endometriosis lesions [that] had to be removed, and they kindly stitched up my hernia as well.”

She noted the surgery was a “success” and expressed gratitude to her husband, Chandler Powell, and their 3-year-old daughter, Grace.

Chandler praised Bindi on Instagram, writing, “You are the strongest person I know,” for managing her health struggles while helping others.

Bindi told Us Weekly earlier this month, “If you have good health you can do anything,” highlighting how her illness made daily functioning “impossible.”

On the A Life of Greatness podcast with Sarah Grynberg, Bindi revealed she was “really, really sick” for over a decade before her endometriosis diagnosis.

She described canceling plans due to severe pain and fatigue, saying, “People must have thought I was just incredibly flaky.”

Bindi underwent extensive testing, including CT scans, MRI scans, ultrasounds, and blood tests, but was initially told “there’s nothing wrong with you.”

A surgeon in the US eventually found over 30 endometriosis lesions during a prior operation, validating her years of undiagnosed pain.

Irwin emphasized the need for awareness, stating on Instagram, “We need to raise awareness and change the narrative for women’s health.”

She encouraged others, writing, “I see you, your pain is real, and you deserve answers and genuine health care,” and directed followers to

@endofound for more information.

Bindi expressed her determination to attend the next Steve Irwin Gala in Brisbane in November, adding, “One day at a time.”