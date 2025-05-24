Taylor Swift is no longer subpoenaed in the ongoing legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

A source close to the matter revealed that the summons for Swift, 35, was withdrawn because Baldoni’s legal team received voluntarily provided information.

Lively’s representative issued a statement on Thursday, May 22, expressing relief, saying, “We are pleased that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties have withdrawn their harassing subpoenas to Taylor Swift and her law firm.”

The statement further emphasized Lively’s support for Swift’s team, noting, “We supported the efforts of Taylor’s team to quash these inappropriate subpoenas directed to her counsel and we will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process.”

Lively’s spokesperson accused Baldoni’s team of exploiting Swift’s fame, stating, “The Baldoni and Wayfarer team have tried to put Taylor Swift, a woman who has been an inspiration for tens of millions across the globe, at the center of this case since day one.”

They further claimed that exploiting Swift’s celebrity was part of a plan outlined in PR professional Melissa Nathan’s scenario planning document, adding, “Faced with having to justify themselves in federal court, they folded.”

Swift’s representative previously criticized the subpoena, stating, “This document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

Swift’s spokesperson clarified her minimal involvement, saying, “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film.”

They noted that Swift’s only connection to “It Ends With Us” was licensing her song “My Tears Ricochet” for the film’s trailer, alongside 19 other artists.

Lively, 37, filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, 41, in December 2024, accusing her “It Ends With Us” co-star and director of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment, and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni denied the allegations and filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane, alleging civil extortion, defamation, and false light invasion of privacy.

Lively, Reynolds, and Sloane have denied Baldoni’s allegations, with Lively and Reynolds filing to dismiss the lawsuit while Sloane requested removal from the case.

Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, had claimed Lively used high-profile friends like Swift to “manipulate Justin at every turn,” prompting the initial subpoena.

Swift’s legal team objected to the subpoena, calling it an “unwarranted fishing expedition” to obtain messages between Lively’s and Swift’s lawyers.

Baldoni alleged that Swift was present at a 2023 meeting at Lively’s New York home to discuss script changes, describing Swift and Reynolds as Lively’s “dragons.”

Swift’s representatives refuted this, stating she “never saw an edit or made any notes on the film” and was not involved in creative decisions.

Lively’s lawyers denied allegations that her representatives threatened to release old text messages unless Swift issued a statement supporting her, calling them “unequivocally and demonstrably false.”

The legal battle between Lively and Baldoni remains unresolved, with a trial scheduled for March 2026.