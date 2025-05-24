Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson welcomed their fourth child, a daughter named Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson, on 21 May.

Carrie Johnson announced the birth on Instagram, sharing images of the newborn and writing, “I can’t believe how pretty and tiny you are.”

Article Will Continue After Ads

The couple expressed their joy, with Carrie stating, “Feel so incredibly lucky. We are all totally smitten.”

Poppy, nicknamed “Pop Tart,” joins siblings Wilfred, Romy, and Frank in the Johnson family.

She is Boris Johnson’s ninth child, including four grown-up children from his second wife, Marina Wheeler, and another daughter from an affair.

Images shared by Carrie showed Poppy in a bassinet, gently stroked by her siblings, and being held by both parents in the hospital.

Carrie Johnson wrote, “Not sure I’ve slept a minute since you were born as can’t stop looking at how completely lovely you are.”

She thanked the maternity team at University College London Hospital (UCLH), specifically Asma and Patrick, for their care during all her pregnancies.

Wilfred and Romy, born during Boris Johnson’s time in Downing Street amid the Covid pandemic, were joined by Frank in July 2023, after he left office.

Carrie noted that her children, especially Romy, who was “desperate for a little sister,” are “utterly delighted” with Poppy’s arrival.

Describing Poppy as the “final gang member,” Carrie hinted that this may be their last child.

Carrie shared her excitement about being out of hospital, looking forward to “cocktails and pizza with my tiny baby snoozing on my lap.”

She added, “Life doesn’t get any better,” reflecting the family’s happiness with their newest addition.

Boris and Carrie Johnson, married in May 2021, continue to embrace their growing family, with Poppy’s birth marking a joyful milestone.