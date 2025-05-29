Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World, directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, is now available for streaming on Disney+.

The film stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, who steps into the role of Captain America, alongside Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Xosha Roquemore, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford.

In the movie, Sam Wilson faces an international crisis after meeting the newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, portrayed by Harrison Ford. Ross, also known as Thunderbolt Ross, wants Captain America to work for him and to form a new Avengers team acting as an official extension of the U.S. government. Sam must uncover the truth behind a dangerous global conspiracy before the mastermind causes worldwide chaos.

The screenplay credits include Rob Edwards, Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musso, Julius Onah, and Peter Glanz, with the story by Edwards, Spellman, and Musson. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Critics note that Anthony Mackie delivers a strong performance as Captain America, while Harrison Ford enjoys his role as Ross/Red Hulk. However, some reviews describe the film as inconsistent, praising the hand-to-hand combat scenes but criticizing certain visual effects and green screen work. The film occasionally features unexpected appearances by other MCU characters without explanation, and some dialogue feels overly direct.

Despite mixed reviews, Captain America: Brave New World holds importance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s larger narrative. It has been referenced multiple times in Thunderbolts and is expected to play a key role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. For fans who want to stay current with the MCU storyline, watching this film on Disney+ is recommended.

This latest Captain America installment marks the fourth film in the series and the first with Anthony Mackie as the lead, highlighting a new chapter in the MCU.