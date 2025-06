By The National Wales

Traffic Update – 17:30 | 1 June

The earlier weather-related warning on the A55 Britannia Bridge has now been cleared.

Previous Alert – 31 May

A 30MPH speed restriction was in place due to strong winds on the Britannia Bridge. Drivers were advised to take extra care when passing through the area.

The restriction has now been lifted and conditions have returned to normal.

