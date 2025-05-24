Britney Spears, the 43-year-old Princess of Pop, received a warning for violating federal aviation regulations after lighting a cigarette on a charter flight returning to Los Angeles from her Cabo San Lucas vacation.

Flight attendants noticed the infraction and insisted that the drinking singer extinguish the cigarette, which she did. Authorities were contacted mid-flight due to the violation. Upon landing at LAX airport, Spears was confronted by authorities and issued a formal warning.

History of Non-Compliance

An insider revealed to People Magazine that “this is not her first warning,” suggesting a pattern of rule-breaking behavior.

The source further stated, “She doesn’t exactly follow the rules,” highlighting ongoing concerns about Spears’ conduct.

Post-Conservatorship Context

Spears’ actions come in the wake of her 13-year conservatorship, which was overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, following mental health concerns stemming from incidents in the early 2000s.

She successfully petitioned to terminate the conservatorship in November 2021, prior to her marriage to Sam Asghari. The couple divorced two years later. Since regaining her freedom, Spears has released her best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me.