Calvin Harris Accused Of Plagiarizing Chicane’s Offshore In New Track ‘Blessings’

Calvin Harris, the 41-year-old Scottish DJ, faces accusations from 90s DJ Chicane, whose real name is Nicholas Bracegirdle, for allegedly plagiarizing his 1996 track Offshore in Harris’ new single Blessings.

Chicane, 54, posted a two-minute TikTok video demonstrating how a looped section of Offshore closely resembles a key riff in Blessings, which is currently climbing the charts.

In the video, Chicane stated, “I’m Nick Chicane and welcome to the video I thought I’d never have to make,” emphasizing his intent to address online comments about the tracks’ similarities.

Using music editing software, Chicane played both tracks side-by-side, claiming, “It’s really hard to tell where one ends and the other begins. That’s because they’re almost identical.”

Chicane stressed he is defending his copyright and intellectual property, inviting viewers to share their opinions in the comments.

Harris responded with an eight-minute TikTok video, dismissing the allegations and laughing throughout, calling Chicane’s claims “stupid.”

In his video, Harris asserted, “It’s not the same,” and further escalated the feud by suggesting Chicane had borrowed elements from another track for Offshore.

Harris captioned his response, “Response to the people who have enjoyed calling me a plagiarist over the last couple of days, cheers Nick Chicane all the best to you pal.”

Chicane fired back, stating, “The disrespect was off the chart. Guy is struggling with an out-of-control ego – kinda sad and hilarious to watch him ruin his career.”

A TikTok user messaged Chicane, saying, “Calvin Harris’ reply video convinced me even more that he has copied. Chicane is the guy and the disrespect from Calvin is crazy.”

Chicane reiterated his stance, telling The Weekender that Harris’ ego is “out-of-control” and describing the situation as both “sad and hilarious.”

Offshore, Chicane’s 1996 classic, spent eight weeks in the charts, adding weight to his claims against Harris’ Blessings.

Harris, who married radio presenter Vick Hope in 2023, is preparing for parenthood amid this ongoing copyright battle.

The Standard has reached out to Harris’ representatives for comment, but no response has been reported as the dispute continues to unfold.

Some User Says

I think it’s a generic chord that a lot of people used in the ’90s and no one complained. Even Ferry Corsten used it in Roef – OutThere. migisaurio

I don’t know the law enough but I will say that when I heard the song being played in the gym, I thought it was a remix of Offshore. gowrie_rich29