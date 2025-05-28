Chase Chrisley expresses heartfelt gratitude to President Donald Trump for pardoning his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reuniting the family after their 2022 conviction.

Chase, 28, shares his joy, stating, “I am grateful to God and extremely grateful to President Trump and his entire administration,” in a statement on Tuesday, May 27.

Article Will Continue After Ads

He celebrates the reunion, adding, “I’m beyond thankful to finally have my parents back home and my family together again!” in the same statement.

On Instagram, Chase posts a photo of Todd, 56, and Julie, 52, before their imprisonment, captioning it, “God is so good! Our rocks are back!!”

He thanks Trump directly in the post, writing, “Thank you to Mr. President @realdonaldtrump, @potus for making a remarkable decision and bringing our family back together!”

Chase further expresses support, stating, “We love, support and thank you Mr. President! God Bless you and your entire family!” in the Instagram caption.

He urges Trump to “Continue to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!” in the same post.

President Trump officially pardons Todd and Julie Chrisley on Tuesday, following their 2022 conviction for bank fraud and tax evasion.

Trump personally informs their daughter, Savannah, 27, of the pardon via a phone call.

In the call, Trump tells Savannah, “It’s a terrible thing but it’s a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean,” according to a clip shared via X.

Trump adds, “I hope we can do it by tomorrow. I don’t know them, but give them my regards. Wish them a good life,” in the same conversation.

Savannah reflects on her efforts, stating, “For the past two and a half years, I’ve done everything in my power to fight for my parents’ freedom and bring them home,” in a statement on Tuesday.