Chelsea Handler shares profound insights into her personal transformation and evolving approach to comedy in a recent interview with The Paper.

Handler revealed a youthful ambition, stating, “I had this dream when I was 20 that I would be off-camera by the time I’m 40.”

She further elaborated on her early vision, saying, “And I’ll be retired with so much money I don’t have to do anything.”

Reflecting on her comedic journey, Handler admitted, “I used to just say anything.”

She contrasted this with her current perspective, explaining, “But as I have gotten older, I have matured and evolved.”

Handler emphasized her newfound depth, stating, “Now, I have a lot more wisdom, and when I say something it’s a lot more meaningful and impactful.”

She highlighted her authenticity as a core strength, saying, “Anyone who knows anything about me knows my authenticity and I think that’s my superpower – the fact that I’m always willing to tell the truth, whether it makes me look bad or makes me look good. I’m not afraid of that.”