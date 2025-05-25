Claudia Oshry, known as Girl With No Job, and her husband Ben Soffer, Boy With No Job, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on May 24, 2025, via a joint Instagram post.

The couple shared a hospital photo posing with their newborn, with Claudia captioning it, “Things I did? That. ,” alongside a blue heart emoji.

Article Will Continue After Ads

Claudia, host of the chart-topping pop culture podcast The Toast, delivered her son via C-section, as shown in a TikTok reel capturing hospital moments before the birth.

Ben Soffer, host of the Good Guys podcast, celebrated alongside Claudia, who runs the viral

@GirlWithNoJob Instagram account, while he manages the complementary

@BoyWithNoJob page.

The couple, married in 2017 in New York City, first announced their pregnancy in November 2024 through an Instagram Reel set to Taylor Swift’s “Never Grow Up,” showing Claudia reading a positive pregnancy test and smiling during an ultrasound.

Claudia captioned the pregnancy announcement, “I’M HAVIN’ HIS BAAABY! ,” referencing Taylor Swift’s “But Daddy I Love Him,” and later revealed the baby’s sex in a Patreon video.

Jackie Oshry, Claudia’s sister and The Toast cohost, commented on the birth announcement, “She did a thing!!!!” and “Pargilicious birthalish!”

Celebrities like Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nicky Hilton, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Nikki Glaser, Taylor Lautner, Stassi Schroeder, Josh Peck, Campbell “Pookie” Puckett, and Remi Bader congratulated the couple on Instagram.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote, “And you look stunning. Welcome to the mawmas club!! Congrats,” while Nikki Glaser added, “Congrats momma!!!”

Taylor Lautner commented, “Omg congratulations you beautiful humans!!” on both the pregnancy and birth announcements.

Stassi Schroeder expressed excitement, writing, “Ahhhhhhhhhhhhh CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH!!!!!!!!!!! ” on the couple’s Instagram post.

Josh Peck celebrated the news, commenting, “Yessss! More oshry-Soffer’s!!!” on the pregnancy announcement.

Campbell “Pookie” Puckett wrote, “So happy love you guys,” and Remi Bader added, “I’m. Not. Well,” sharing their joy for the new parents.

Claudia shared on Instagram Stories that their dog Romeo was excited, showing a photo of a chewed-up positive pregnancy test with the caption, “Romeo is really excited,” alongside puppy and hand-heart emojis.