Jude Powell, a 21-year-old deaf actor from High Wycombe, has made his television debut in the third season of the crime drama The Chelsea Detective (Source 1: Newsquest Media Group).

In the series, which airs on Acorn TV and U and will later be available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV, Powell plays Jake Green, a deaf and non-verbal character who communicates through British Sign Language (BSL).

Jake Green works behind the bar at a Chelsea pub and spends his free time mudlarking, searching for historical artifacts along the Thames foreshore.

Powell appears in the episode titled Myths and Legends.

Jude trained with the Deafinitely Youth Theatre from 2019 to 2024, earning Bronze, Silver, and Gold Art Awards during that time.

In July 2024, he joined The Royal Central School of Speech & Drama for a BSL Acting Intensive course led by Paula Garfield MBE and Jenny Sealey MBE.

Currently, Powell is a member of the Hub of the National Youth Theatre.

This breakthrough role highlights the increasing representation of deaf actors and the use of British Sign Language in mainstream television dramas.

The Chelsea Detective stars Adrian Scarborough and Vanessa Emme alongside Powell, bringing diverse stories to the crime drama genre.

This news was reported by Newsquest Media Group on May 29, 2025, confirming Jude Powell’s exciting step into television acting from his hometown of High Wycombe.