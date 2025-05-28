Deborra-Lee Furness, Australian actress, filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman, the Wolverine star, citing feelings of “betrayal” after their 27-year marriage ended.

The couple, who met on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli in 1995, announced their separation in September 2023, shocking fans worldwide.

Furness, 69, shared with the Daily Mail, “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal.”

She added, “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.”

Furness filed the divorce complaint in New York on Friday, May 23, nearly two years after their split, according to court documents.

The filings, handled by Furness’ lawyer Elena Karabatos, include a notice for continuation of health care coverage, a proposed qualified medical child support order, and a New York state case registry form for child support.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend the “Ghosted” event, posing in front of an Apple TV+ backdrop.

The documents also outline a settlement, a proposed judgment of divorce, and a certificate of dissolution, indicating the exes resolved details privately.

Furness reflected, “This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage.”

She further stated, “Even when we are presented with apparent adversity, it is leading us to our greatest good, our true purpose.”

Furness emphasized, “It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”

She noted, “The one thing I have learned from my divorce journey is that none of this is personal.”

Furness concluded, “We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognize and heal the broken parts of ourselves… I remain grateful.”

Jackman, 56, and Furness married in 1996, welcomed adopted son Oscar in 2000, and adopted daughter Ava in 2005.

The couple’s 2023 joint statement to People read, “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

They added, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.”

Jackman began a relationship with Sutton Foster, his The Music Man co-star, in 2024, with Us Weekly confirming their romance in November.

Foster, 50, filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, Ted Griffin, in October 2024, and shares a 7-year-old daughter, Emily, with him.

A source told Us Weekly in November 2024, “Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb got divorced.”

The insider claimed, “A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap.”

Foster told CBS Mornings in 2022 about working with Jackman, “Hugh is a dream [and I’m] just having the time of my life.”

She added, “We would have a check-in every day and we became really close” during their 11-month Broadway run of The Music Man starting in 2022.

Furness is rebuilding her life, taking a vacation to Bhutan to start fresh, supported by close female friends, according to a source in March.

Jackman and Foster went public with their romance in January and have since supported each other at various events.