Demi Lovato Marries Jordan Lutes in Romantic California Wedding

Demi Lovato, the 32-year-old pop star, married musician Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, 34, in a lavish ceremony in California on Sunday, May 25, 2025, marking a new chapter after her previous failed engagement to Max Ehrich.

The couple, who began dating in 2022 after meeting during the creation of Lovato’s album Holy Fvck, exchanged vows in a fairytale wedding attended by their closest friends, family, and their three beloved dogs.

Lovato wore a custom-made strapless Vivienne Westwood dress for the nuptials, designed to complement her curves with corset-inspired silhouettes.

She told Vogue, “When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted] I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs – specifically how the silhouettes really compliment the curves in your body, and her use of corsets.”

For the glitzy reception, Lovato changed into an ivory silk satin column dress adorned with hand-draped pearl beading, describing it as a “one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special.”

Hollywood party planner Mindy Weiss organized the wedding, ensuring a memorable event for the couple and their guests.

The couple held an intimate rehearsal dinner on Saturday night, May 24, 2025, for their closest friends and family before the big day.

Lovato expressed her excitement for the marriage in a Valentine’s Day Instagram post, writing, “Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past 3 years have been the best 3 years of my life and I have you to thank for that.”

She added, “I’m obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can’t wait to grow old with you and start a family together… Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life. I love you honey!!!”

Lutes, a co-writer on Lovato’s Holy Fvck album tracks Substance, Happy Ending, and City of Angels, also served as a background vocalist on City of Angels.

He proposed to Lovato in Los Angeles shortly before Christmas 2023, solidifying their commitment after nearly two years of dating.

Lovato previously told People, “You know, I’ve waited my whole life for him. It’s very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring.”

Lovato, who uses she/they pronouns, was previously engaged to actor Max Ehrich, a four-time Daytime Emmy nominee, in 2020.

She met Ehrich in March 2020, began quarantining together during the Covid lockdown, got engaged in July, and ended the relationship in September after six months.

Reflecting on the failed engagement, Lovato told Entertainment Weekly in 2021, “I really had myself fooled, because it was the safe and expected thing.”

She added, “Obviously I cared deeply about the person, but there was something inside of me that was like, ‘I have to prove to the world that I’m okay.’”

Lovato further explained, “I just don’t need an object on my finger to make me feel like I’ve got my s**t together. It looks like stability, but it doesn’t mean that it is.”

The Camp Rock alum concluded, “I find that I like living not in chaos or crisis, but in fluidity,” highlighting her growth before finding love with Lutes.