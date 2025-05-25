Twenty-five years after *Walking With Dinosaurs* first brought prehistoric giants to life, the BBC is reviving the iconic series with a new six-part show that premiered on May 25, 2025. Packed with cutting-edge animatronics and insights from over 200 paleontologists, this reboot reveals a vibrant, complex picture of dinosaurs, from feathered theropods to Arctic dwellers. Here’s a look at what we’ve learned about these ancient creatures and why the series is sparking a new wave of dino fever!

Feathers, Not Scales

Gone are the days when dinosaurs were seen as scaly reptiles. Fossils from China’s Liaoning province show that many theropods, like those related to *T. rex*, sported feathers. These likely helped insulate eggs, signal mates, or even glide, proving birds are essentially modern dinosaurs. The new series showcases these feathered stars, bringing their colorful, bird-like traits to life.

Dinosaurs in the Deep Freeze

Forget tropical jungles—dinosaurs thrived in some surprising places! Fossils, including those of baby dinosaurs, found in northern Alaska reveal they lived and bred in the Arctic, enduring months of darkness and freezing temperatures. This suggests they were far more adaptable than we once thought, possibly even warm-blooded.

Weird and Wonderful New Species

Since 1999, about 50 new dinosaur species have been discovered each year. Standouts include *Deinocheirus*, a bizarre creature with a duck-like head and huge arms, and *Patagotitan*, a 37-meter-long giant weighing up to 69 tonnes. The series also spotlights *Yi qi*, a gliding dinosaur that’s part bird, part flying squirrel, and *Dreadnoughtus*, a massive plant-eater that redefines “big.”

Did Dinosaurs Swim?

One of the biggest debates in the new series centers on *Spinosaurus*, a 15-meter-long carnivore with crocodile-like teeth and a long, newt-like tail. Found in Morocco, its fossils suggest it may have hunted in water, perhaps wading like a heron or diving like a crocodile. The jury’s still out, but this controversy is shaking up paleontology!

Soft Eggs and Long Pregnancies

Recent finds of 200-million-year-old soft-shelled eggs, similar to those of modern lizards, show dinosaurs laid flexible eggs with embryos that gestated for up to six months. This raises questions about whether they guarded nests or buried eggs and left, offering a glimpse into their parenting habits.

Paleotourism Takes Off

The series has also fueled interest in dig sites like Pipestone Creek in Alberta, Canada, where a massive bone bed holds up to 40,000 *Pachyrhinosaurus* fossils. These Triceratops relatives, featured in episode five, likely died in a flash flood during migration. Visitors can join guided tours at the site or watch paleontologists at the Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum prepare fossils like “Big Sam,” a 181-kg skull. The site’s “bone salad” of ribs and femurs reveals a herd with unique frill patterns, hinting at social behaviors like those of modern herd animals.

Why It Matters

The *Walking With Dinosaurs* reboot doesn’t just show dinosaurs as fossils—it brings them to life as complex creatures with behaviors we can relate to. From herding in Alberta to hunting in Morocco, these discoveries connect us to a world millions of years old. Check out the series on BBC One or iPlayer, and dive into the sources for more: The Guardian and The Independent.

