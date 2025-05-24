Novak Djokovic battled past Cameron Norrie to reach the Geneva clay-court final, moving one win away from his 100th ATP title.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion secured a 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-1 victory after missing a match point in the second set.

Toughest Test in Geneva

Djokovic described the match as his toughest of the tournament, saying, “It was the toughest match of the tournament for me so far, three sets.”

He noted his resilience, adding, “(In) the second set, he was a break up and I managed to come back to the tie-break, (I had) a match point, I got a little bit tight there. But I’m really glad how I regrouped in the third and played the best set of the tournament.”

Chasing History in Final

Djokovic will face Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in Saturday’s final, aiming for his first title since the Paris Olympics last summer.

A win would make him the third player to reach 100 ATP titles, joining Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer.

Form Resurging for Roland Garros

The 38-year-old, competing in his first event since parting with coach Andy Murray, had lost both prior clay matches this season.

His Geneva performance signals improving form ahead of the French Open, where he faces Mackenzie McDonald in the first round, chasing a fourth Roland Garros title and a record 25th Grand Slam.

Match Breakdown

Djokovic claimed the first set with a break in the seventh game against former Wimbledon semi-finalist Norrie. Trailing 5-2 in the second, he fought back to force a tie-break but lost a match point as Norrie leveled the match.

In the third set, Djokovic surged to a 3-0 lead, dropping just one point in those games, and sealed the win on his second match point after another three-game streak.

Hurkacz Awaits in Final

Hurkacz, previously ranked world number six, reached the final with a 6-3, 6-4 win over 128th-ranked Sebastian Ofner. This marks his first final since losing to Jannik Sinner in Halle last June.