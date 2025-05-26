Phil Robertson, the beloved patriarch of the Robertson family and star of A&E’s Duck Dynasty, passed away at the age of 79. His family announced the news on Sunday, May 25, via social media, following his battle with Alzheimer’s disease, which was first disclosed in December on the Unashamed with the Robertson Family podcast.

Jase Robertson, Phil’s son, shared a heartfelt message on X, saying, “My dad went to be with the Lord today. He’ll be deeply missed, but we find comfort knowing he’s in God’s hands.” Similarly, Phil’s granddaughter Sadie Robertson Huff posted a touching tribute on Instagram, featuring cherished family photos. Willie and Korie Robertson also honored Phil in a joint Instagram post, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from fans, while noting a private service will be held, with plans for a public celebration of his life to be shared later.

Article Will Continue After Ads

Phil, who founded Duck Commander in 1972, led the family’s hunting business, which became the centerpiece of Duck Dynasty. The show, which aired for 11 seasons until 2017, followed Phil, his wife Kay, their sons Jase, Willie, and Jep, and their extended family as they navigated life and business in Louisiana. A&E announced in January that the series will return this summer as Duck Dynasty: The Revival.

The family first revealed Phil’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis during a December podcast episode, with Jase describing his father’s condition as being in its early stages but rapidly progressing. By April, Jase updated listeners, noting that Phil’s health had significantly declined, and the family was focused on keeping him comfortable.

Phil’s legacy extends beyond television, as his faith and bold personality touched many lives. The Robertson family has continued to grow, with younger members starting their own families, and their story will continue with the upcoming revival of the show.