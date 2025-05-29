Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Ed Gale, the actor and stunt performer famously known for playing Chucky in the Child’s Play film series and the titular character in Howard the Duck, has died at the age of 6.

He passed away on Tuesday in hospice care in Los Angeles, as confirmed by TMZ and his niece Kayse Gale in a Facebook tribute.

Kayse Gale announced, “It is with a heavy heart and a surprisingly light coffin (see what I did there?) that we announce the sudden passing of our uncle Ed Gale has taken his final bow and is now headlining in the afterlife”.

Born Edward Gale on August 23, 1963, in Plainwell, Michigan, he was born with dwarfism but pursued his Hollywood dreams with determination.

He hitchhiked to California at age twenty with $41 and a dream, never looking back, according to his niece.

Ed Gale’s career spanned more than 130 film and television credits. He made his debut as the in-suit performer for Howard the Duck in 1986, with Chip Zien providing the voice.

He gained widespread recognition for physically portraying the killer doll Chucky in Child’s Play (1988), Child’s Play 2 (1990), and Bride of Chucky (1998), with Brad Dourif voicing the character.

His other film appearances include Spaceballs (1987), Phantasm II (1988), Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991), Mom and Dad Save the World (1992), The Jungle Book (1994), O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle (2000), and The Polar Express (2004).

On television, Gale appeared in shows such as Friday the 13th: The Series, Land of the Lost, Baywatch, Family Matters, 3rd Rock from the Sun, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Just Shoot Me!, My Name Is Earl, and Bones.

Kayse Gale fondly remembered Ed as the “fun uncle” whose love language was sharing his passion for the entertainment industry and Hollywood magic with his nieces. She recalled his love for 7-Eleven hotdogs smothered in ketchup, his days DJing at the Plainwell roller rink, his dislike for Bill Maher “for no good reason,” and his delight in telling stories and cheating at cribbage. She said, “He had one hell of a laugh, and he will be missed. Rest in love you cranky bastard. Final arrangements are pending”.

In 2023, Ed Gale faced serious legal issues after a sting operation by a group called “Creep Catchers Unit” accused him of soliciting sex from a 14-year-old boy and engaging in sexual conversations with other minors.

He admitted to these allegations and was under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department at the time of his death. No charges were filed, but the case was referred for possible misdemeanor filing in September 2023.

Ed Gale leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances and a complex personal history. His contributions to cult classics and his unique presence in Hollywood will be remembered by fans and family alike.