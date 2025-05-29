Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Elisabeth Moss, star and producer of The Handmaid’s Tale, hailed the series’ final scene as “television gold,” expressing deep satisfaction with how the show concluded after nearly nine years.

Moss described the ending as a “full circle” moment for her character June Osborne, who returns to the ruins of the Waterford home where she suffered trauma, symbolizing empowerment and closure.

The final scene features June beginning to say, “a chair, a table, a lamp…,” directly referencing the opening lines of Margaret Atwood’s original book and the start of the series, which Moss called “f****** genius” storytelling.

As a producer, Moss emphasized she would never have approved an ending that did not feel true to the spirit of the show, praising the writers and creators for getting it exactly right.

The Hulu drama, which debuted on April 26, 2017, wrapped up with its last episode on May 27, 2025, marking a definitive end to the story arc of June’s fight for justice and freedom.

In an interview with Variety, Moss revealed the final scene blends new performance with the original monologue recorded nearly a decade earlier, requiring careful preparation to reconnect with the character’s voice.

Moss also shared that directing the series finale was an emotional experience, especially watching the last take, which she felt was how the show was meant to end.

She praised the final moments as “honestly perfection,” highlighting June’s decision to tell her story through a memoir, reinforcing the power of words as Margaret Atwood wrote: “A word after a word after a word is power”.

This conclusion not only honors the original book but also delivers a powerful message of resilience and hope, closing the narrative in a way Moss could not have imagined ending differently.

Elisabeth Moss’s reflections confirm the series finale as a fitting and profound conclusion to a landmark television drama.