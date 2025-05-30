Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Welsh rugby legend Taulupe Faletau has signed a new contract with Cardiff Rugby, turning down lucrative offers from French clubs to remain in Wales.

The 34-year-old back rower, whose contract was nearing its end, has ended speculation about his future, providing a significant lift to Cardiff and Welsh rugby amid challenging times.

Faletau, a three-time British & Irish Lions tourist with 108 caps for Wales, has been a key figure since returning from injuries in late 2024, contributing significantly to Cardiff’s United Rugby Championship campaign. “I’m really pleased to remain with Cardiff and keep playing here at home,” Faletau said, expressing optimism about the club’s future.

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt praised the decision, stating, “We’re thrilled to keep Taulupe at Cardiff and in Welsh rugby. His influence on and off the pitch is immense, and his family’s settlement in Cardiff was a big factor in this deal.”

The announcement comes after the Welsh Rugby Union took over Cardiff in April 2025 following temporary administration, which had delayed contract talks.

Since joining Cardiff from Bath in 2022, Faletau has been a cornerstone of the team.

His decision to stay, despite a reduced salary cap and international interest, underscores his loyalty and boosts hopes for Cardiff’s 2025–26 season.

The move is particularly significant amid Welsh rugby’s ongoing funding disputes, which may see the number of professional regions drop from four to three, making Faletau’s commitment a beacon of stability for fans and the club.