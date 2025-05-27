Family of Presley Chweneyagae Confirms His Passing, Thanks Public for Support

The family of beloved South African actor Presley Chweneyagae has confirmed his untimely passing, expressing their profound shock and gratitude for the overwhelming public support.

In a statement shared by a family spokesperson, they revealed the actor passed away in the early hours of the morning, describing the loss as “devastating” and “sudden,” leaving the family stunned and still coming to terms with the news.

“We are very much shocked about the sudden loss of our brother. We are still processing this devastating news… It caught us really, really by surprise,” the statement reads.

As the family awaits the arrival of other relatives to make further arrangements, they have requested privacy during this painful time. “We would appreciate the family being given privacy during this most trying time, given the fact that he is a father, he’s a husband, and we are dealing with this loss.”

The family extended heartfelt thanks to the South African public for their messages of support and condolences, acknowledging the impact Chweneyagae had made on the nation. “It shows that our brother, our friend, our father has made a significant contribution with his craft in our country… he’s a renowned icon.”

Presley Chweneyagae, Star of Oscar-Winning Tsotsi, Dies at 40

The family concluded by confirming his passing and reiterated their appreciation to all those who are mourning alongside them.

Credit: SABC News