Singer and environmentalist Feargal Sharkey revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis, discovered after a routine doctor’s visit for a sore throat last year, urging men to prioritize regular health screenings.

Diagnosed in 2024, Sharkey shared with the Daily Express that the health issue was “resolved” a year ago, emphasizing the importance of early detection.

The 65-year-old former frontman of The Undertones, known for his 1985 number one hit A Good Heart, spoke candidly about his experience in an interview with the Daily Express.

Sharkey’s diagnosis came unexpectedly when his doctor, described as a “beautiful, wonderful, awkward, cantankerous old man,” decided to run a full battery of tests during a visit for a sore throat.

“My doctor, being the beautiful, wonderful, awkward, cantankerous old man that he is, went, ‘Oh Feargal, by the way, you’re 65 now, I’m going to run the full battery of tests,’” Sharkey recounted.

Two days later, those tests initiated a journey that led to his prostate cancer diagnosis, as he stated, “Two days later, it turns out, I began a journey which led to the [diagnosis] of prostate cancer.”

Sharkey highlighted that 50,751 men were diagnosed with prostate cancer in England in 2022, underscoring the disease’s prevalence.

He stressed the alarming statistic that one in eight men in the UK will face the same diagnosis, with many unaware, saying, “Now, for one in eight of you, you will be put in the same journey I’ve had, and it’s quite astonishing to think that in this country right now, one in eight men have prostate cancer.”

Sharkey urged men to take action, stating, “Most of them don’t even know it. So go and have the blood test and if you’re lucky, you’ll walk away.”

Doctors use digital rectal examinations (DRE), blood tests, biopsies, and MRI scans to diagnose prostate cancer.

The prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test, available for men over 50 upon request from their GP, looks for markers in the blood but is not part of routine NHS screening due to its limited reliability.

Sharkey, a vocal advocate for environmental protection in Oxfordshire and beyond, used his platform to share his story alongside discussions about Derry, Ireland, poetry, music, rivers, fly fishing, politics, and his love for the environment.

He announced the interview on X, linking to the Daily Express article published on May 23, 2025, where he detailed his diagnosis and advocacy.

Sharkey’s message aligns with growing awareness of prostate cancer, as seen in reports about increased screenings following King Charles’ diagnosis and calls to check for silent cancer symptoms.

His story serves as a powerful reminder for men to engage with their healthcare providers proactively, reinforcing the critical role of early detection in combating prostate cancer.