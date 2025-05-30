Got local news to share? Send it to contact@thenational.wales

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is seriously considering leaving the club next week to join Saudi Pro-League side Al-Hilal, following lucrative talks between his agent Miguel Pinho and the Saudi club.

Fernandes, 30, has been in discussions that could allow him to participate in the upcoming Club World Cup with Al-Hilal, a key factor in the negotiations.

This potential transfer has been a major topic during Manchester United’s current tour of Asia, where Fernandes has remained focused and committed to his captaincy duties but has not guaranteed his future at Old Trafford.

The club appears relaxed about the situation, understanding that a rumored transfer fee around £80 million to £100 million could aid in reshaping the squad after a disappointing season that saw them finish 15th in the Premier League, their worst since 1974.

Head coach Ruben Amorim has publicly expressed his wish for Fernandes to stay, praising his leadership and passion: “You can see by his performances. You can see by his leadership. You can see the passion he has for the game. In difficult moments Bruno is the guy who takes responsibility. He should do because he is the captain”.

Despite this, Amorim recognizes the financial benefit of a large transfer fee to rebuild the squad.

Fernandes recently won the club’s player of the year award for a record-equalling fourth time and finished as Manchester United’s top scorer with 19 goals in the 2024-25 season.

He has made 290 appearances and scored 98 goals since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020 for a fee rising to £67.7 million.

However, some critics, including former captain Roy Keane, have questioned his discipline and role in the club’s struggles.

Al-Hilal is eager to make a marquee signing ahead of the Club World Cup, where they will face Real Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg, and Pachuca in the group stage.

The Saudi club reportedly offered Fernandes a “take it or leave it” mega-money contract, believed to be more than double his current £250,000-a-week salary at Manchester United, possibly exceeding £1 million per week38.

Fernandes has been given a deadline to decide on the move, with reports suggesting he has until early June to respond.

Despite the tempting offer, Fernandes extended his Manchester United contract last year until 2027, with an option for an additional year, showing previous commitment to the club.

The potential move would not jeopardize his Portugal international career, as other players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruben Neves continue to be selected while playing in the Saudi league.

Fernandes is expected to feature in Manchester United’s upcoming match against Hong Kong during their Asia tour.

Meanwhile, the club is reportedly preparing to listen to offers for Fernandes and other squad members as part of a wider summer rebuild under Ruben Amorim following a difficult season.

In summary, Bruno Fernandes faces a pivotal career decision between staying at Manchester United or accepting a record-breaking offer from Al-Hilal that promises substantial financial rewards and participation in the Club World Cup, with both parties awaiting his final choice.